Colchester’s wheelie bin plans in ‘chaos’ claim Conservatives

Are wheelie bins a waste of money?

Opposition councillors have called for a referendum over plans to introduce wheelie bins in parts of Colchester – claiming the scheme is in “chaos and confusion”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dennis Willetts. Dennis Willetts.

Conservative members of Colchester Borough Council say a lack of detail over the “knee-jerk” plans, unveiled last summer, means the initiative risks wasting tax payers’ money – saying in a statement that “chaos and confusion continues”.

But the local authority leaders have dismissed the claims, and have categorically ruled out a referendum.

The council revealed plans in September to introduce wheelie bins and fortnightly collections for general waste in areas that wanted it, while those who kept black bags having a limit of three per fortnight. Some exemptions have been proposed, such as households with nappies or medical waste or on a steep road.

After a consultation with ward councillors and residents, six wards were put forward for the scheme.

Which wards in Colchester are set for wheelie bins. Image: Archant Graphics Unit Which wards in Colchester are set for wheelie bins. Image: Archant Graphics Unit

Beverly Davies, Tory spokeswoman on council resources, said: “This is an absolute and disgraceful waste of tax payers’ money. The council can achieve its recycling aims without spending this ridiculous amount of money.

“No-one has yet been able to explain to me why recycling might improve if residual rubbish is put into a wheelie bin rather than a black bag.”

Dennis Willetts, Conservative group leader, added: “The introduction of wheelie bins is a knee-jerk reaction to Colchester falling to the bottom of the Essex recycling league.”

Dominic Graham, borough councillor for waste, said: “It is a big change and I am not surprised people are talking about it – it’s good that they are.

Dominic Graham Dominic Graham

“The figures are in the budget, and any that aren’t are because they’ve not been approved yet.

“I feel we have been very clear, we have had scrutiny on these and been talking about it for the last two years.

“To say there is chaos and confusion is disingenuous. They are trying to sow the seeds of confusion.

“We don’t need a referendum, I categorically have no intention of going down that road. Where councillors, such as Mr Willetts, said their residents did not want it we accepted that, they represent their residents.

“The Conservatives are looking for an easy answer to a complicated question.”

Some residents have raised concerns about the scheme, while the project has attracted political controversy before.