Colchester’s Winter Beer Festival is underway – for the 10th year

26 January, 2017 - 11:12
The 10th CAMRA Colchester Winter Beer Festival is underway at the Arts Centre, with hundreds of beers, ales and ciders for people to try.

Tony Smith, festival spokesman, said for the landmark anniversary there was a “particularly good” bar list filled with East Anglian brews.

“We have got beers we’ve not seen before, mostly from Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk, as well as our Belgian bar,” he added.

“Our members get a bit competitive over beers from their area.

“Everyone is always very welcome.”

This year Colchester CAMRA is collecting donations for the Colchester, Tendring and South Suffolk branch of the Samaritans, and people can give cash or or their unused beer tokens for the charity.

The festival is open from 12noon-11pm until Saturday, January 28. Entry is free before 3pm, £3 after, and free for CAMRA members.

There is live music on Saturday evening.

Soft drinks are also available, and free for designated drivers.

  • I'm particularly looking forward to the two new Suffolk breweries in the list - Compasses from Stansfield and Watts & Co from Debenham. And it looks like I may have to force myself to finish on yet another Good King Henry. It's a hard life...

    beerlover

    Thursday, January 26, 2017

