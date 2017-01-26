Colchester’s Winter Beer Festival is underway – for the 10th year

Colchester Winter Beer Festival at Colchester Arts Centre. Chairman Alan Wareham. Photos: Gregg Brown

The 10th CAMRA Colchester Winter Beer Festival is underway at the Arts Centre, with hundreds of beers, ales and ciders for people to try.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colchester Winter Beer Festival at Colchester Arts Centre, Church Street. Colchester Winter Beer Festival at Colchester Arts Centre, Church Street.

Tony Smith, festival spokesman, said for the landmark anniversary there was a “particularly good” bar list filled with East Anglian brews.

“We have got beers we’ve not seen before, mostly from Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk, as well as our Belgian bar,” he added.

“Our members get a bit competitive over beers from their area.

“Everyone is always very welcome.”

Louisa Murirhead at the Colchester Winter Beer Festival. Louisa Murirhead at the Colchester Winter Beer Festival.

This year Colchester CAMRA is collecting donations for the Colchester, Tendring and South Suffolk branch of the Samaritans, and people can give cash or or their unused beer tokens for the charity.

The festival is open from 12noon-11pm until Saturday, January 28. Entry is free before 3pm, £3 after, and free for CAMRA members.

There is live music on Saturday evening.

Soft drinks are also available, and free for designated drivers.