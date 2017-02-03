Colchester serviceman wins photography prize for impressive image of troops training in Thetford

This impressive image was captured by Cpl Wayne Page Sr while on an exercise at Thetford training area Archant

A Colchester serviceman has snapped up an armed forces photography prize for his stunning image of troops training in Thetford.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The competition, run by Forces Mutual, looked for photographs that captured everyday life in the armed forces, away from the parades, marches and ‘boots on tarmac’.

Corporal Wayne Page Sr, who serves with the 16 Air Assault Brigade in Colchester, won the Everyday Life on Duty prize.

“I took the photo whilst I was on exercise at the Thetford Training Area in late November last year,” he said.

“I am absolutely amazed that I have won a prize for the ‘Every day life on duty’ category, I’ve never won a photography prize in my life!”

Panel judge Mike Laird, Afghanistan photographer and lecturer, said he was impressed with the standard on entries to the competition.

“They are fantastic, especially for amateurs,” he said.