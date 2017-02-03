Colchester troops train with heavy weapons in Exercise Blazing Steel

Colchester-based paratroopers fire grenade machine guns in Brecon during Exercise Blazing Steel. Photo: Cpl Georgina Coupe MoD Crown Copyright

Colchester-based paratroopers have carried out heavy weapons training in Wales.

Colchester-based paratroopers fire grenade machine guns in Brecon during Exercise Blazing Steel. Photo: Cpl Georgina Coupe

Soldiers in Special Company of 2nd Battalion The Parachute Regiment (Sp Coy 2 PARA) fired their full range of weaponry during the fortnight-long Exercise Blazing Steel – including Javelin anti-tank missiles, 81mm mortars, grenade machine guns and heavy machine guns.

Sp Coy use the most potent weapons carried by the airborne infantry of 2 PARA.

Colchester-based paratroopers fire grenade machine guns in Brecon during Exercise Blazing Steel. Photo: Cpl Georgina Coupe

Captain Alex Young said: “We do this firing camp twice a year with a large quantity of ammunition, so the soldiers can get really confident with the weapons.

“The training has built progressively from firing on the ranges to realistic tactical scenarios – both defensive and offensive, and day and night – that will prepare the soldiers for what they could face when we deploy on operations.

Colchester-based paratroopers prepare to fire 81mm mortars during Exercise Blazing Steel. Photo: Cpl Georgina Coupe

“As well as working with the weapon systems, we’ve worked on our soldiers’ basic infantry skills of patrolling and section attacks. It’s useful for us to understand how the rifle companies operate, so that we can support them with our heavy weapons more effectively.”