First gritting lorries of the year seen in Suffolk

Suffolk Highways gritters have been spreading salt for the first time this winter. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Traffic delays are expected in parts of Suffolk after gritters hit the roads for the first time this winter.

Salt has been spread on the roads after temperatures dropped below freezing in parts of the county this week.

Drivers are being warned to get ready for longer journey times as conditions may be slippery and cars will need to be deiced if commuters are leaving early.

Mildenhall Police tweeted: “The gritters have been out in force this evening, so expect an icy morning.

“Make sure you leave extra time for your journey, drive carefully, and ensure that your windows are completely clear before driving away, or you risk receiving a ticket.”

A cold and frosty start in the county will war up to around 10C in East Anglia, before rain is expected across the UK this weekend.