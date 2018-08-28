Partly Cloudy

First gritting lorries of the year seen in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 06:58 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:58 02 November 2018

Suffolk Highways gritters have been spreading salt for the first time this winter. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk Highways gritters have been spreading salt for the first time this winter. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Archant

Traffic delays are expected in parts of Suffolk after gritters hit the roads for the first time this winter.

Salt has been spread on the roads after temperatures dropped below freezing in parts of the county this week.

Drivers are being warned to get ready for longer journey times as conditions may be slippery and cars will need to be deiced if commuters are leaving early.

Mildenhall Police tweeted: “The gritters have been out in force this evening, so expect an icy morning.

“Make sure you leave extra time for your journey, drive carefully, and ensure that your windows are completely clear before driving away, or you risk receiving a ticket.”

A cold and frosty start in the county will war up to around 10C in East Anglia, before rain is expected across the UK this weekend.

Topic Tags:

Could brown bin charges for West Suffolk increase next year?

27 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Brown bin charges in West Suffolk may increase from £40 to £43 annually Picture: GREGG BROWN

Annual charges for brown bin collections in west Suffolk could be set to increase from next year.

Person hit by train near Stowmarket

30 minutes ago Jake Foxford
there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Trains are being cancelled between Ipswich and Stowmarket after a person was hit by a train on the main line to London.

‘What has Lowestoft come to?’ - Worrying crime figures after stabbings, teen attacks and assaults on the homeless

06:30 James Carr
A man was stabbed in Station Square on Friday evening. Photo: James Carr.

Lowestoft has been hit by a surge in violent crime, latest Home Office figures have revealed.

Video Will the Chancellor’s billions transform roads in Suffolk and Essex?

05:30 Paul Geater
The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Campaigners hoping to see major improvements in major roads are waiting to see if a major increase in funding announced in Budget papers will lead to big changes.

Meet the rare new arrival at Africa Alive

7 minutes ago Reece Hanson
The rare baby king colobus monkey born at Africa Alive

A rare new arrival has delighted visitors and staff at Africa Alive today (1).

Ipswich car crash breaks driver’s ribs

10 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Suffolk police are in Stratford Road, Ipswich, after a road traffic collision. Picture: ARCHANT

A head-on collision in Ipswich between a car and van has left a driver with suspected broken ribs.

