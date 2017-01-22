Coldest temperatures recorded in Suffolk and Essex in four years at -8C - share your pictures
10:09 22 January 2017
Archant
Last night was the coldest in four years in parts of Suffolk and Essex, according to forecasters.
Dan Holley, from Weatherquest in Norwich, said temperatures in Santon Downham, north Suffolk, reached -7.8C last night, while in Writtle, near Chelmsford the lowest figure recorded was -8C.
Mr Holley said the last time temperatures so low had been recorded at either location was on January 25, 2013; nearly four years ago.
Temperatures in Wattisham, north of Ipswich, also dropped to their lowest in nearly four years, at -5.6C, as did Charsfield at -5.3C.
Much of the region awoke this morning to a misty start, however forecasters say fog patches will soon clear.
It will then be a dry day, with plenty of sunshine, according to the Met Office, with only limited amounts of cloud.
Winds will remain light, but it will still be feeling cold, with a maximum temperature of 5C.
Tonight is expected to be another cold one, with clear skies leading to widespread frost and a minimum temperature of -4C.
Share your pictures of the frosty morning by email here.