Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Colleagues and friends speak at trial to support Haverhill clergyman on £12,000 fraud charge

14:36 03 February 2017

Clergyman Ian Finn has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

Clergyman Ian Finn has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

Archant

A Suffolk clergyman accused of a £12,000 fraud involving church fees has been described as a “man of integrity” by professional colleagues and friends.

Comment

Among a string of character witnesses speaking in support of Ian Finn during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court were a number of priests as well as the head of a local school.

Finn, who was parish rector at the St Mary The Virgin Church in Haverhill at the time of the alleged seven-year fraud, has denied fraud by abuse of position between 2007 and 2014.

Vanessa Whitcombe, head of Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill, described Finn as a “man of incredible integrity” who  “lived and breathed his  vocation”.

The Rev Graham Owen, who was called in to help in Finn’s parish after his suspension, told the court: “I have every confidence in him as a parish priest and as a person,” while Finn’s former curate, the Rev Janice Ward, said she had no doubts at all about his integrity.

“He is a dedicated priest, incredibly hard working and totally honest,” she told the court.

Rothgar Painton, a local funeral director who has known Finn for 20 years, spoke of his high regard for him and said he had gone out of his way to look after parishioners.

Charles Myatt, prosecuting, said concerns were initially raised about Finn’s record-keeping in relation to church fees in January 2014 and Finn was invited to attend an informal meeting with Archdeacon David Jenkins the following month.

“During the meeting he was asked if he had anything to say and he said he didn’t know if there was and he would need to go home and check,” said Mr  Myatt.

The next day Finn, 58, of Hopton Rise, Haverhill, produced a two-page document containing a number of errors he had  made going back seven years which he calculated to involve £18,000.

However, the actual amount was £12,707, said Mr Myatt.

Mr Myatt said Finn had been responsible for collecting fees for church services including weddings and funerals and for reading out wedding banns.

The trial, which is expected to end next week, continues.

Keywords: Ipswich Crown Court

Opinion: How much do you spend on takeaway coffee each year? One woman reveals £400 bill

20 minutes ago Sheena Grant
How much do you spend on coffee each year?

I like to think I’ve had some success since I’ve been trying to live more thriftily, writes Sheena Grant.

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

29 minutes ago Emily Townsend
David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

On the drag, on the huh, driv for drove and writ for wrote – most of these sayings will be familiar to anyone who lives in Suffolk.

Men armed with knives target Colchester shop twice in four days

09:23 Adam Howlett
Police are investigating two attempted robberies in Colchester they believe are linked

Police are appealing for information following two attempted robberies at a Colchester shop.

Council warns of business A-boards ‘health and safety’ risk in Bury St Edmunds

09:00 Mariam Ghaemi
A-boards at the top of St John's Street, Bury St Edmunds

The rising number of advertising boards in Bury St Edmunds has sparked the council to warn businesses of the risks of obstructing the walkway.

Gallery: 25 of the greatest actors from Suffolk and Norfolk

09:14 Andrew Clarke
John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Picture: Bill Smith

The death last weekend of East Anglian acting legend John Hurt brought home the fact that we have so many talented stars of stage and screen living on our doorstep.

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

07:05 Adam Howlett
Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

A car became stuck on a traffic island close to the Duke Street roundabout in Ipswich last night.

Gallery: Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

08:57 Natalie Sadler
Silent Street, Ipswich

Instagram gives us a window to the lighter things in life - from colourful street scenes to historic city scapes and delicious looking meals.

Most read

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Cardiff City's Emyr Huws has joined Ipswich Town on loan

Driver gets stuck in car wash at Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road Ipswich after crash

A silver car got stuck in a car wash in Ipswich today after a crash. Image: Lee Reynolds

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Updated: Sudbury sinkhole repairs to take another two weeks

The sinkhole that sprung up in Newton Road, Sudbury, last month.

Is that a ‘Van’ Gogh?! Artistic delivery driver’s moving homage to Ed Sheeran

Rick Minns in front of Framlingham Castle, with the picture on his van inspired by Ed Sheeran and the song 'Castle on the Hill'

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Gallery: 25 of the greatest actors from Suffolk and Norfolk

John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Picture: Bill Smith

Gallery: Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

Silent Street, Ipswich

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Cardiff City's Emyr Huws has joined Ipswich Town on loan

Opinion: Mark Murphy - Join the sock race and help Red Nose Day raise millions for good causes

I was pleased to see Suffolk star Ed Sheeran involved in Red Nose Day. He went to Liberia to visit the Street Child Liberia project which uses Comic Relief cash. Photo: PA.

Food review: Great cocktails and fine dining at The Northgate in Bury St Edmunds

The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24