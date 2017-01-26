Partly Cloudy

Comedian Joel Dommett from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! coming to Ipswich

23:40 26 January 2017

Joel Dommett brings the laughs at Latitude 2016 - Paul John Bayfield

Joel Dommett brings the laughs at Latitude 2016 - Paul John Bayfield

PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD

Runner-up in ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity, Joel Dommett, is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

The theatre announced on its Instagram page last night the popular comedian, who has been selling out gigs around the country, would be coming to Ipswich on September 28.

Tickets go on sale on January 27 and prices are yet to be confirmed.

This will not be Joel’s first appearance in Suffolk this year, with tickets already selling out for him at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds, where he is scheduled to perform in June.

Tickets go on sale at 10am.

The comedian shot to national attention last year after he took part in ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Up against celebrities including Larry Lamb and Ola Jordan, he won legions of fans and was just pipped to the jungle crown by popular Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt.

