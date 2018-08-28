Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk village to honour wartime fallen with special performance

PUBLISHED: 12:44 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 25 October 2018

Left to right: Cast members Stephen Collins, Di Balham, Amy Robinson, Pauline Squirrell, Hilary England and Neville Bolton Picture: NICOLA CURRIE

Left to right: Cast members Stephen Collins, Di Balham, Amy Robinson, Pauline Squirrell, Hilary England and Neville Bolton Picture: NICOLA CURRIE

Archant

The missing names from a Suffolk village’s war memorial will be remembered in a poignant performance next month.

A total of 41 men from Hitcham, near Stowmarket, lost their lives in the First World War – yet only 25 names are listed on the village’s war memorial in the parish church.

It remains an “unresolved mystery” why 16 men are not named on the memorial but villagers wanted to remember all those who lost their lives in the centenary year of the Armistice.

A commemoration in words, music and images, entitled Lest We Forget, has been planned and will be performed by members of the community on Saturday, November 10, at All Saints Church.

The performance will also include poetry written by children’s entertainer Amy Robinson.

Nicola Currie, who is starring in the performance, said: “It’s one of those things which has been lost in the midst of time.

“There is speculation that the reason they were left off the memorial could be religious, but no-one knows the answer. It’s an unresolved mystery.”

Mrs Currie said the show, featuring a 12-strong cast, will be both thought provoking and encouraging as it reflects on the impact of war and hope for the future.

Sitting in the audience will be three life-sized silhouette ‘Tommies’, which were gifted to the village by the There but Not There project – which helps to commemorate the fallen.

“We were very pleased to be awarded the silhouettes,” Mrs Currie said. “They are really emotive and a great idea. They will be in the audience to ensure that the men are remembered as more than just a name.

“We’re very fortunate to have a number of people in the village who are experienced actors and singers, and Amy [Robinson] has written some really stunning poetry for the performance.”

Hitcham is also commemorating the 16 unrecorded names through the village’s church bell restoration project after the Sapphire Foundation provided a grant to repair, in their memory, the most badly damaged bell.

The parish is also currently applying for a Heritage Lottery Fund grant for the restoration of all the bells, which have not been safe to ring full circle for around 100 years.

The one remaining bell will ring at midday on November 11 after the Armistice service.

Tickets for ‘Lest we Forget’ at 7pm on November 10 at All Saints Church, Hitcham, are £10, and includes a buffet supper.

Tickets are available from Nicola Currie on 01449 741265.

Topic Tags:

Watch shocking moment burglars smash window of Suffolk store

29 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The would-be thieves targeted the Budgens store in Great Blakenham Picture: DANIEL PONT

It was one of four attempted burglaries to hit stores across Suffolk in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Arts centre to get £499,000 grant for ‘technological makeover’

24 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
The community-focussed Colchester Arts Centre, in Church Street. which has received a major Arts Council grant for access improvements. Photo: Gregg Brown

An arts centre housed in a redundant medieval church is to get a technological makeover thanks to a £499,000 grant.

Man jailed for ‘predatory’ sexual assault on woman he met outside nightclub

40 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Sinan Mehmedov. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A teenager who sexually assaulted a woman he met outside a nightclub after appearing to be concerned for her welfare has been jailed for what police described as a “predatory attack”.

UKIP leader to visit Lowestoft

13:44 Reece Hanson
Ukip Party leader Gerard Batten gives his leader speech at the Ukip annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The leader of UKIP has announced plans to visit Lowestoft next week.

Police confirm FOURTH Suffolk store hit in spate of overnight burglaries

12:12 Amy Gibbons
Barbrooks Stores in Reydon was the fourth premises to be burgled overnight Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A store in Reydon was the fourth casualty of a series of nighttime raids in Suffolk, it has emerged.

Updated: Train passengers delayed on the London line

12:09 Sophie Smith
Greater Anglia train at station

Passengers travelling to and from Diss are experiencing delays today on Greater Anglia trains.

Festive production with star cast to support £12m Suffolk flood defence campaign

11:57 Andrew Hirst
The Save Our Suffolk Estuary committee. Pictured left to right, Clare and Edward Greenwell, Ian Collett, Ian Davey, Jane Maxim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stars of the West End will be treading the boards in Suffolk to save one of the county’s most special landscapes from flooding.

Most read

‘If it’s deemed not good enough, then so be it’ - Hurst on his future after defeat at Leeds

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst after the final whistle at Elland Road last night. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Poll: Vote: Is it time to change manager at Portman Road?

Paul Hurst after the final whistle at Elland Road last night. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Three Suffolk post offices targeted in overnight burglaries

The first post office to be hit was Premier Stores in Shotley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic chaos fears over huge diversion for village roadworks

Those travelling to Hollesley in the next few weeks may have to take a 17 mile diversion Picture: SIMON PARKER

Video: Debenhams to close 50 stores putting 4,000 jobs at risk

Debenhams in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24