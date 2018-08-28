Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Coastal communities ‘not economically viable’ to save from sea, report claims

PUBLISHED: 15:03 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:27 26 October 2018

Southwold Harbour PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Southwold Harbour PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

Coastal communities across East Anglia could be abandoned to the sea after government advisors questioned whether it is economically viable to save them.

A report from the Committee for Climate Change warned 90 miles of English coastline are likely to be abandoned within several decades.

The committee have called for a new long-term approach to coastal management, with experts warning sea levels around the UK are likely to increase by one metre or more as early as 2100.

With flood defences, infrastructure and the future of coastal communities already under significant pressure from flooding and erosion, the ‘Managing the coast in a changing climate’ report warns it is not “viable” to save many coastal communities.

In their recommendations to the government, the committee have called for plans to manage the coastline which are “realistic and sustainable in economic, social and environmental terms.”

Professor Jim Hall, committee’s expert on flooding and coastal erosion, said: “As the climate changes, the current approach to protecting the English coastline is not fit for purpose.

“It is time people woke up to the very real challenges ahead.

“As sea levels rise and flooding and erosion get worse, we have assessed that current plans for around 90 miles of the coastline are not cost-beneficial to implement.

“The government and local authorities need to talk honestly with those affected about the difficult choices they face.”

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said that he believed larger coastal communities, like Lowestoft, would continue to be protected under the proposals.

He said: “My interpretation of the report is that for larger towns and settlements it is not so much of an issue.

“So towns like Lowestoft, with businesses and lots of people living there, will have flood defences. It is not saying ‘forget about Lowestoft’.

“This is highlighting the isolated houses and individual properties along the coast, such as between Benacre and Southwold and in north Norfolk.

“It is posing the question as to whether they should continue to defend those houses and small villages.

“There are good local flood defence schemes and groups like Kessingland Parish Council’s because they know if nothing is done it will be lost to the sea.”

Cllr Andy Smith, speaking on behalf of Waveney and Suffolk Coastal councils, welcomed the report.

He said: “This report is a positive step and demonstrates the need for a clear, long-term vision to manage our coastline, and for coherent policies across government to deliver this.

“It is essential that funding is made available to local councils to support a long-term approach. This will help coastal areas and communities to adapt to climate change, while safeguarding those areas at critical risk from flooding and erosion.

“We need to make sure the we are managing the coast as a whole, accounting for undefended areas and those in need of re-alignment, alongside those areas currently defended from coastal erosion and flooding which are highlighted in this report.

“Local authorities have a vital role to play alongside national government on these issues, in order to make sure that our coastal communities remain safe and secure from climate change for generations to come.”

Cllr Smith is also chairman of the Local Government Association’s Coastal Special Interest Group.

Topic Tags:

Coastal communities ‘not economically viable’ to save from sea, report claims

29 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Southwold Harbour PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Coastal communities across East Anglia could be abandoned to the sea after government advisors questioned whether it is economically viable to save them.

Live: Watch as Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passes along Portman Road

13:43 Will Jefford
Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie passing Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

The funeral of Ipswich Town legend, Kevin Beattie takes place today and the procession has passed by Portman Road.

Conservative Kay Oakes holds county council seat in local by-election

7 minutes ago Paul Geater
New Conservative county councillor Kay Oakes. Picture: KAY OAKES

Former Mayor of Needham Market Kay Oakes has been elected as the new county councillor for the area in a by-election.

BMW driver given £100 fine for not wearing a seatbelt

37 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
A BMW was stopped after the driver was found not to be wearing a seatbelt. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A driver spotted not wearing a seatbelt was stopped by police and given a £100 on the spot fine.

Top police officer to take part in online Q&A

38 minutes ago Will Jefford
Police bosses will be quized in a online Q&A. Picture: PA

Police are encouraging the public to ask the tough questions of Suffolk’s top officer as they take on a two-hour web Q&A next week.

Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash on A1307

13:57 Will Jefford
A section of the A1307. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A1307 which left two people with serious injuries.

New access road will make village ‘safer’, says councillor

13:51 Michael Steward
The new road will link the existing Tut Hill (B1106) with Mildenhall Road (A1101) Picture: COUNTRYSIDE

A new access road leading to a Bury St Edmunds housing development will make a neighbouring village “safer and quieter”, according to a county councillor.

Most read

Opinion: #newera to #taketwo – Forget Paul Lambert’s Norwich past because he’s the best man for this job right now

Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24