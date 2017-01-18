‘Community safer’ after ‘prolific’ 51-year-old Thetford drug dealer starts stretch behind bars

Michelle White, from Glebe Close, in Thetford, was sentenced to four years in jail for offences relating to the possession and supply of Class A controlled drugs Archant

A drug dealer from the Thetford area has started a four year sentence behind bars for committing a string of drug related offences.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michelle White, 51, from Glebe Close, in Thetford, was sentenced at her trial last Wednesday, after pleading not guilty to six offences relating to the possession and supply of Class A controlled drugs.

The successful prosecution comes after officers carried out a number of warrants at White’s address in 2016. Each time, evidence of drug use, cash and Class A drugs were located at the property – and White arrested.

Neighbourhood policing team sergeant Marcus Wall, said: “This is an excellent result which I know will help the communities of Thetford feel much safer.

“Michelle White is a prolific offender with links to the London area and we are keen to show drug dealers that Norfolk is not a safe place to operate.

“Drug related crime is currently a priority for Norfolk police and we will use all resources available to bring offenders to justice.”

White was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to four years for each offence – to run concurrently. She was also sentenced to a further four weeks imprisonment for breaching a suspended sentence order.

If you suspect drug dealing in your neighbourhood, contact Norfolk police on 101. If you want to remain anonymous, report information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.