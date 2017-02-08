Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

06:00 08 February 2017

Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

Archant

A 79-year-old cancer patient was left lying on the floor for four hours waiting for an ambulance after he fell at his home, his family has claimed.

1 Comments

When Arthur Bloomfield, of Otley, was eventually taken to hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning, doctors found he had broken his hip and he was taken into surgery later that day.

Just three weeks ago Mr Bloomfield, who was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer last year, lost his wife of 56 years.

Mr Bloomfield’s son Mark was with him when he fell.

The first call was made to the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) at 11.10pm on Monday, and Mark was told it was a busy night and there would be wait.

Mark claims he called 999 another two times and the non-emergency NHS line 111 once, before an ambulance arrived around 3.30am.

“My dad was screaming in pain,” said Mark, 52.

“He fell from standing up and banged his head on the TV unit, and now we know he has fractured his hip.

“It’s the third fall he has had in a week, so obviously there’s a problem.”

Mr Bloomfield’s daughter-in-law, who asked not to be named, said: “I think it’s disgusting to leave an almost 80-year-old on the floor for four hours.”

The family has now lodged a formal complaint with EEAST.

An EEAST spokeswoman said it received a 999 call just after 11pm on Monday and the incident was coded as serious, but not life-threatening.

She added: “We dispatched a number of ambulances to Mr Bloomfield, but unfortunately these were diverted to other patients whose conditions were deemed more immediately life-threatening, and we weren’t able to get a crew to him until just after 3am.

“We strive to provide an excellent service to our patients and we’re sorry that on this occasion we haven’t met the high standards we aim for, and that Mr Bloomfield and his family expect.

“Our crews and control rooms colleagues are unfortunately facing considerable pressures, and sheer patient numbers and demand do have an impact on our ability to respond as quickly as people expect us to.

“We are grateful for Mr Bloomfield’s family contacting us directly, and will be investigating this further for them.”

Keywords: NHS

1 comment

  • If ambulances weren't inundated with inappropriate 111 calls being referred to them they would be free to respond to 999 calls. I speak directly from experience as a paramedic. My shift on Sunday for instance, I attended six 111 calls within 6 hours (each taking around 1 hour to assesspaperwork) all 6 of these patients were referred back to 111 for GP appointments. It's important to point out too that several of these 111 calls were catergorised by 111 as life threatening. As you can see, none were.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    putput

    Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Breaking News: Service stations in Hadleigh, Woolpit and Capel St Mary all broken into overnight

07:02 Chris Shimwell
Lady Lane service station, in Hadleigh. Pictured in 2013

Service stations across Suffolk were targeted overnight in a series of break-ins.

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

06:03 Jason Noble
The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

The East of England Co-op has unveiled big regeneration plans in Ipswich – with the firm revealing that a failed bid by Sports Direct for its Carr Street site has paved the way for a new school.

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

06:00 Gemma Mitchell
Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

A 79-year-old cancer patient was left lying on the floor for four hours waiting for an ambulance after he fell at his home, his family has claimed.

“It’s time to put some Fairtrade in your break” during Fairtrade Fortnight

56 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Mayor Roger Fern with Elaine Coltham and volunteers at Ipswich's Fairtrade shop. Photo by Lucy Taylor Photography

“It’s time to put Fairtrade in your break” - that’s what campaigners are asking people in Ipswich to do as the town celebrates Fairtrade Fortnight at the end of the month.

Opinion: Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey: I fully accept Brexit vote

06:29 Brad Jones
Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey and Southwold Mayor, Melanie Tucker, meeting with Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison, to press the case over the substantial increase in business rates set for Southwold High Street.

The House of Commons is set to approve the short Bill which gives the Prime Minister the authority to notify the EU that the UK is leaving, by triggering Article 50, writes Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal MP.

Opinion: The story of a table which has had a chequered life

06:10 David Henshall
Princes Street, Ipswich, in the 1950s - where the former Frasers store was based and from where the table was bought

In April, the little round coffee table will have followed my “struggle and strife” and me around for 65 years, writes David Henshall.

Framework for future growth of Ipswich moves a step forward

Yesterday, 22:21 Adam Howlett
Grafton House.

Proposals outlining the future growth of Ipswich will now go before the Borough Council’s full council after the executive gave it the green light.

Most read

Breaking News: Service stations in Hadleigh, Woolpit and Capel St Mary all broken into overnight

Lady Lane service station, in Hadleigh. Pictured in 2013

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Family run off-licence in Ipswich to close its doors after 40 years at the heart of community

Family run business, S.Kunnan Singh and Sons on Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich is closing after 40 years. L-R Hajara Singh,Sarnakt Singh, Nishan Singh, Mann Singh and Sukhbhag Singh.

Former Town star Kieron Dyer feels Ipswich have struck upon a Premier League strikeforce

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading clash at the weekend

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Suffolk tinnitus sufferer Colin Spence speaks about living with ‘debilitating’ condition 24/7

Karen Finch, from The Hearing Care Centre, Ipswich, examines a patient's ears

Former Town star Kieron Dyer feels Ipswich have struck upon a Premier League strikeforce

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading clash at the weekend

Opinion: Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey: I fully accept Brexit vote

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey and Southwold Mayor, Melanie Tucker, meeting with Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison, to press the case over the substantial increase in business rates set for Southwold High Street.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24