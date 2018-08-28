Seventh person appears in court charged with the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died after receiving a fatal stab wound in June Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

A seventh person has appeared in court this morning charged with the murder of an Ipswich teenager.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Connor Smith, 20, of Partridge Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with murder following the death of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in June this year.

Smith spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday October 29.

Six people have previously been charged with murder in connection with the death of Tavis.

Aristote Yenge, 23, of Ipswich, and a 16-year-old boy from Colchester, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with murder in early June.

Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, and Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Barking in east London, were both charged in late July.

Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed abode, and Isaac Calver, 18, of Ipswich, were both charged at the end of August.

All six are currently awaiting trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

An eighth person, a 28-year-old man from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of murder on September 12.

He was questioned by detectives and released under investigation pending further enquiries.