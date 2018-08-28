Heavy Showers

Seventh suspect charged in connection with Tavis murder

PUBLISHED: 17:21 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 20:58 26 October 2018

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died after receiving a fatal stab wound in June Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Floral tributes to 17-year-old Tavis displayed at Michael Smy Funeral Directors in Felixstowe Road on the morning of his funeral service Picture: TOM POTTERFloral tributes to 17-year-old Tavis displayed at Michael Smy Funeral Directors in Felixstowe Road on the morning of his funeral service Picture: TOM POTTER

The 17-year-old died after being attacked by a group of males in Packard Avenue on June 2, during which he suffered a fatal stab wound.

On Friday afternoon, Connor Smith, of Partridge Road, Ipswich, was charged with murder when he signed on for bail following his arrest earlier this year.

The 20-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Ipswich magistrates tomorrow, Saturday, October 27, via a video link.

Previously six people had been charged with murder in connection with Tavis’ death.

Aristote Yenge, 23, from Ipswich, and a 16-year-old boy from Colchester who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged in early June.

Callum Plaats, 23, from Ipswich and Adebayo Amusa, 20, from Barking in east London, were both charged in late July.

Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed abode and Isaac Calver, 18, from Ipswich, were both charged at the end of August.

All six males are currently awaiting trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

An eighth person, a 28-year-old man from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of murder on September 12. He was questioned by detectives and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Seventh suspect charged in connection with Tavis murder

