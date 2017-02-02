Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Constructive’ meeting held with Government minister over Southwold business rates rise

12:17 02 February 2017

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey and Southwold Mayor, Melanie Tucker, meeting with Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison, to press the case over the substantial increase in business rates set for Southwold High Street.

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey and Southwold Mayor, Melanie Tucker, meeting with Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison, to press the case over the substantial increase in business rates set for Southwold High Street.

Archant

Traders worried that their business rates could more than double this year have had their fight taken to Whitehall by Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey.

Comment

Dr Coffey, accompanied by Southwold mayor Melanie Tucker, met with financial secretary to the treasury, Jane Ellison, and officials from the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) to discuss the substantial increase in business rates due to come into force for the town’s High Street from April.

Dr Coffey said it was the first revaluation of commercial property since 2008 and she understood business owners’ concerns.

She said: “I recognise the problems that traders in Southwold High Street are facing with these proposed increases.

“The town is successful but I was concerned that the VOA had overestimated when considering new rateable values. It was a constructive meeting with the minister and I am pleased to hear from the VOA’s chief valuer that people are already successfully challenging before the formal appeals process has started.

“I have previously written to all businesses on the High Street with details of how they can appeal the change if they think it is unfair.

“We discussed the attractions of a varied High Street and the risk posed by a one size fits all valuation policy.”

Ms Tucker said: “Therese made a strong case for independent businesses in the town and why they are so important to Southwold and the local economy.

“I am encouraged that the minister listened to our case during a lengthy meeting, with the VOA’s chief valuer also in attendance.

“I am pleased that the minister said she is listening and is open to suggestions. However, we need to continue to press on the part of Southwold’s independent traders in order to achieve the best outcome for them.”

The Government expects three-quarters of businesses across the country to see their rates either fall or remain the same, while the new rateable values will lead to a 13% drop in business rates for shops and a 7% reduction for offices in East Anglia.

However, according to a spreadsheet produced by the Southwold and Reydon Society, shops in Southwold face an average 180% increase, while rates are set to increase up to 70% in Aldeburgh and 20% in Halesworth.

Keywords: Therese Coffey Southwold

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

20:00 Adam Howlett
Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

A senior Suffolk clergyman who spent 12 years living and working in America says President Trump’s travel ban will ‘generate further fear, hatred and hostility’.

Do you recognise these people? New CCTV of potential Corrie McKeague witness in Bury St Edmunds

17:39 Matt Reason
Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV in Bury St Edmunds around the time Corrie McKeague disappeared.

Suffolk Travel: Ambulance, police and fire called to two car crash in Akenham

19:02 Matt Reason
Police accident sign, stock image

Emergency services were called to the scene of two crashes in Suffolk on the evening of Thursday, February 2.

Sudbury man waved axe after neighbour shouted abuse at him, court told

19:00 Colin Adwent
South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A man who allegedly swung an ornamental axe around in a neighbour dispute has been given a community order.

Multi-million pound funding boost for Essex transport and education projects

18:57 Will Lodge
Artist's impression of the new £10m Innovation Centre at the University of Essex Knowledge Gateway

Two education schemes in Colchester have been awarded £7million of Government cash.

Gallery: Spellbinding events across Suffolk celebrate Harry Potter Night

20:38 Jason Noble
Youngsters dressed as their favourite characters for a night of magic at Ipswich Library for Harry Potter night.

Witches and wizards both young and old enjoyed spellbinding events across the county as Harry Potter Night marked the 20th anniversary of the first book’s publication.

Colchester’s wheelie bin plans in ‘chaos’ claim Conservatives

18:37 Will Lodge
Are wheelie bins a waste of money?

Opposition councillors have called for a referendum over plans to introduce wheelie bins in parts of Colchester – claiming the scheme is in “chaos and confusion”.

Most read

Primark is coming to Colchester town centre – and an opening date has been confirmed

Primark. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Convicted fraudster working for Leiston funeral director stole 81-year-old widower’s £1,000 for wife’s headstone

Julie Smith leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Join In: How much do you know about these 11 lost or demolished Ipswich buildings?

A building which for many years was a familiar site on the Ipswich skyline - but what was it? (Photo by Richard Rackham/Archant).

Town boss McCarthy believes Chambers will stay focussed after Forest interest

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 home defeat to Derby on Tuesday night. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

McCarthy admits he was ‘disappointed’ not to sign a million-pound striker on deadline day

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Good news! Tom Lawrence has only sprained his ankle – may face Reading

Tom Lawrence has scored a number of spectacular goals during his loan spell at Ipswich Town. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Blogger Ian Garstang from Felixstowe up for national award for writing on gaming

Ian Garstang from Felixstowe has been shortlisted for the UK Blog Awards for his blog Gaming Debugged, in the Digital & Technology category. PHOTO: Contributed

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy reiterates that he will consider his future in the summer

Mick McCarthy is under fire at Ipswich

Town boss McCarthy believes Chambers will stay focussed after Forest interest

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 home defeat to Derby on Tuesday night. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24