‘Constructive’ meeting held with Government minister over Southwold business rates rise

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey and Southwold Mayor, Melanie Tucker, meeting with Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison, to press the case over the substantial increase in business rates set for Southwold High Street. Archant

Traders worried that their business rates could more than double this year have had their fight taken to Whitehall by Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey.

Dr Coffey, accompanied by Southwold mayor Melanie Tucker, met with financial secretary to the treasury, Jane Ellison, and officials from the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) to discuss the substantial increase in business rates due to come into force for the town’s High Street from April.

Dr Coffey said it was the first revaluation of commercial property since 2008 and she understood business owners’ concerns.

She said: “I recognise the problems that traders in Southwold High Street are facing with these proposed increases.

“The town is successful but I was concerned that the VOA had overestimated when considering new rateable values. It was a constructive meeting with the minister and I am pleased to hear from the VOA’s chief valuer that people are already successfully challenging before the formal appeals process has started.

“I have previously written to all businesses on the High Street with details of how they can appeal the change if they think it is unfair.

“We discussed the attractions of a varied High Street and the risk posed by a one size fits all valuation policy.”

Ms Tucker said: “Therese made a strong case for independent businesses in the town and why they are so important to Southwold and the local economy.

“I am encouraged that the minister listened to our case during a lengthy meeting, with the VOA’s chief valuer also in attendance.

“I am pleased that the minister said she is listening and is open to suggestions. However, we need to continue to press on the part of Southwold’s independent traders in order to achieve the best outcome for them.”

The Government expects three-quarters of businesses across the country to see their rates either fall or remain the same, while the new rateable values will lead to a 13% drop in business rates for shops and a 7% reduction for offices in East Anglia.

However, according to a spreadsheet produced by the Southwold and Reydon Society, shops in Southwold face an average 180% increase, while rates are set to increase up to 70% in Aldeburgh and 20% in Halesworth.