‘A huge milestone’: Contractor announced and detailed designs to be finalised for Lake Lothing Third Crossing

PUBLISHED: 17:35 24 October 2018

An artist's impression of tthe Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk County Council

Archant

The contractor appointed to deliver a long-awaited third crossing in Lowestoft has admitted they are looking forward to working on “a new iconic landmark for the town.”

Ewan Barr, project director at BAM Nuttall, which has won the contract for the first stage of completing the Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: BAM NuttallEwan Barr, project director at BAM Nuttall, which has won the contract for the first stage of completing the Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: BAM Nuttall

With detailed designs for the Lake Lothing crossing to begin soon, Suffolk County Council has announced that civil engineering contractor, BAM Nuttall, has won the contract for the first stage of completing the new bridge.

After a formal planning application for the Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate by the county council in June, an invitation was sent for contractors to submit a bid for the tender.

Now, following a comprehensive tender process and approval by Suffolk’s cabinet, BAM Nuttall will finalise the design of the crossing, ready for building. This contract will start on November 1, with stage one set to last for 12 months,

The award of the construction stage of the contract, is scheduled to be announced in the autumn of next year. With the third crossing being built with the aim of reducing vehicle congestion in the town and boosting the local economy, Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said: “The cabinet unanimously approve the award of this contract, which is a huge milestone in the building of this bridge.

“Following diligent work from the project teams at the council, we have selected a contractor which we believe brings a balance of high-quality work and value for money. This project will be a big boost to both the people and economy of Lowestoft.”

BAM Nuttall already has strong links to the region, having worked on projects such as Great Yarmouth Flood Alleviation Scheme and ABP Ipswich Quay Works. They also have a regional base in Thetford, and Ewan Barr, project director at BAM Nuttall, said: “We’re excited to be involved in a project which is going to have such a positive impact on people and businesses in Lowestoft.

“We have an award-winning track record of working on projects of national importance and look forward to delivering a new iconic landmark for the town and the east of England.

“We plan to open an office near the construction site in the coming months.”

‘A significant and important event’

Hailing the latest developments, Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: “The award of this contract is a significant and important event in the construction of the Third Crossing, which is so important to Lowestoft and the surrounding area.

“I look forward to meeting and working with BAM Nuttall in the coming months.”

The contractor announcement coincides with the next official stage of the project which involves the government’s Planning Inspectorate. This is the Examination Stage, which should begin in December, and lasts six months. During this time interested parties, such as businesses, are invited to share their views of the project at hearings and in writing, with the Planning Inspectorate.

At the end of the Examination Stage, the Planning Inspector has up to three months to prepare a report and a recommendation on the application for the relevant Secretary of State.

With construction of the bridge expected to take 28 months, completion is scheduled for early 2022.

