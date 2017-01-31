Convicted fraudster working for Leiston funeral director stole 81-year-old’s £1,000 for wife’s headstone

Julie Smith leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court. Archant

A convicted fraudster working at a funeral director’s stole £1,000 from an 81-year-old which he gave her to pay for his late wife’s headstone.

Julie Smith, of Station Road, Framlingham, was spared prison by Ipswich magistrates after she had previously admitted to theft by employee on December 15.

At the time the 50-year-old – who had 14 previous convictions, including five for fraud – was working for Co-op Funeral Service in Leiston.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said the 81-year-old man handed Smith a cash deposit for the headstone and was given a written receipt. A funeral director witnessed the exchange of money.

The 81-year-old subsequently received a phone call from Smith stating she had been sacked, but still had the £1,000.

She told the man she would take it to the stonemason and would hand it over in part-payment for the headstone.

The court heard Smith contacted the stonemason to arrange for it to be done, but she never made the payment.

When police were contacted they found Smith’s bank account showed a £940 deposit on the day the money was taken.

The funeral service reimbursed the 81-year-old for the money he lost.

The matter had previously been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Claire Furlong, representing Smith, said: “It is quite clear from the report how unwell my client was at the time of the offence.

“She is thoroughly ashamed of her behaviour and showed genuine remorse.”

Magistrates sentenced Smith to 12 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

She was also ordered to undertake a mental health treatment requirement and a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition she must pay compensation the Co-op of £1,000 and £200 to the 81-year-old for the stress caused, along with £85 costs and £115 to the victims’ fund.

After the hearing Mark O’Hagan, Joint Chief Executive for the East of England Co-op said: “Everyone who works for the East of England Co-op Funeral Service is subject to employee reference checks.

“In this particular instance positive references were received from the applicants’ previous employers and nothing was shown which indicated the applicant had any history of dishonesty.”