Convicted fraudster working for Leiston funeral director stole 81-year-old’s £1,000 for wife’s headstone

18:00 31 January 2017

Julie Smith leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Julie Smith leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Archant

A convicted fraudster working at a funeral director’s stole £1,000 from an 81-year-old which he gave her to pay for his late wife’s headstone.

Comment

Julie Smith, of Station Road, Framlingham, was spared prison by Ipswich magistrates after she had previously admitted to theft by employee on December 15.

At the time the 50-year-old – who had 14 previous convictions, including five for fraud – was working for Co-op Funeral Service in Leiston.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said the 81-year-old man handed Smith a cash deposit for the headstone and was given a written receipt. A funeral director witnessed the exchange of money.

The 81-year-old subsequently received a phone call from Smith stating she had been sacked, but still had the £1,000.

She told the man she would take it to the stonemason and would hand it over in part-payment for the headstone.

The court heard Smith contacted the stonemason to arrange for it to be done, but she never made the payment.

When police were contacted they found Smith’s bank account showed a £940 deposit on the day the money was taken.

The funeral service reimbursed the 81-year-old for the money he lost.

The matter had previously been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Claire Furlong, representing Smith, said: “It is quite clear from the report how unwell my client was at the time of the offence.

“She is thoroughly ashamed of her behaviour and showed genuine remorse.”

Magistrates sentenced Smith to 12 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

She was also ordered to undertake a mental health treatment requirement and a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

In addition she must pay compensation the Co-op of £1,000 and £200 to the 81-year-old for the stress caused, along with £85 costs and £115 to the victims’ fund.

After the hearing Mark O’Hagan, Joint Chief Executive for the East of England Co-op said: “Everyone who works for the East of England Co-op Funeral Service is subject to employee reference checks.

“In this particular instance positive references were received from the applicants’ previous employers and nothing was shown which indicated the applicant had any history of dishonesty.”

Almost 300 cancer patients waited more than 100 days for treatment at Colchester Hospital last year

50 minutes ago Will Lodge
Colchester General Hospital

Health bosses have raised concerns after 289 cancer patients waited more than 100 days to receive treatment at Colchester hospitals last year.

Rough sleeping rockets across Suffolk: “It’s a sign that a lot of people are struggling”

16:59 Gemma Mitchell
The camp set up on Ipswich Waterfront by a group of rough sleepers. Pictures taken by Gregg Brown in January 2017.

The number of people sleeping rough on the streets of Suffolk has doubled in just one year, new figures have revealed.

Suffolk’s Christian and Muslim communities united against ‘alpha male bully’ Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban

16:27 Matt Reason
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, before signing an executive order. Trump order is aimed at significantly cutting regulations. White House officials are calling the directive a

Suffolk’s faith community has united against Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban and vowed to speak out against his divisive agendas.

Five reach seventy-five

49 minutes ago Lynne Mortimer
Five on a Treasure Island - the first of Enid Blyton's Famous Five books, published in 1942

In 2017 Enid Blyton’s Famous Five celebrate 75 years of making young readers happy

Man with sexually extrovert personality is jailed for sexual assault in Bury St Edmunds

16:56 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court

A Suffolk father-of-three who sexually assaulted a woman after she agreed to share a bed with him following a night out in Bury St Edmunds to celebrate her 21st birthday has been jailed for four years and three months.

Newmarket drug-driver loses licence after doing a favour for a friend

16:52 Colin Adwent
Pc Andy Masterson checks motorists on the A140 at Stonham Parva.

A drug-driver has been banned from driving for 12 months after being caught during Suffolk police’s Christmas crackdown on substance-abusing drivers.

