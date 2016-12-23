Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Copdock crash victim who nearly lost her life on A12 southbound thanks her lifesavers

08:00 23 December 2016

Sam Eley, 26, nearly lost her life in a horror smash on the southbound A12 in July.She is now recovering at home with her family.

Sam Eley, 26, nearly lost her life in a horror smash on the southbound A12 in July.She is now recovering at home with her family.

Sarah Lucy brown

A young Ipswich woman who fractured her neck and suffered multiple bleeds on the brain after a horror crash has told how she was close to death – but survived thanks to the efforts of lifesaving emergency services at the scene.

Comment
Sam Eley, 26, nearly lost her life in a horror smash on the southbound A12 in July.She is now recovering at home with her family. Sam with her mum Carrie and miniature poodle Tia.Sam Eley, 26, nearly lost her life in a horror smash on the southbound A12 in July.She is now recovering at home with her family. Sam with her mum Carrie and miniature poodle Tia.

Sam Eley, 26, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s hospital after her Peugeot 206 crashed with two lorries on the A12 southbound near the Copdock roundabout on July 5.

The accident closed both carriageways for several hours while firemen, paramedics, a volunteer doctor and police faced a race against time to revive her.

Now in recovery and attending rehab at the Stowmarket-based Icanho brain injury unit, Sam does not remember the accident after suffering post traumatic amnesia.

She was placed in an induced coma and spent three weeks in the hospital’s trauma unit – during which time her mother Carrie, 50, said she would forget conversations that happened only minutes ago.

Traffic incident on A12 at Copdock causes standstill on the roads Traffic incident on A12 at Copdock causes standstill on the roads

At one stage the 26-year-old pleaded with her family to admit she had cancer because she had lost weight, had a neck collar on and severe headaches – but had no idea why.

Recalling the time she spent at Addenbrooke’s, Sam said: “It was just a massive shock to hear what had happened. It didn’t feel real and at first I felt like I was in a bad dream.

“When I woke up from the coma and people were telling me what happened, I would forget quite a lot and felt frustrated and upset.

“I fractured my neck badly and was told I had really bad head injuries, I had several bleeds on the brain.”

Carrie, who works at Age UK, said she had a feeling something had happened to Sam after she failed to turn up to a work appointment.

She said: “I just knew. Sam used to work with me and we have a system which logs people in when they arrive, and it was about 15 minutes after Sam was supposed to have arrived that I started to worry.

“I heard on the radio there had been a serious accident and I knew Sam was heading that way and after ringing her what must have been dozens of times without her picking up I rang her dad Dale and he told me not to worry and that Sam wouldn’t have been involved.

“I was terrified and just knew, I don’t know how. Dale was on a project at Addenbrooke’s so he checked it out and we heard it was a girl involved – they told me Sam was going to die so they took me up to Addenbrooke’s in a police car on blue lights.

“It was the worst and most horrific journey of my life.

She added: “When they had got her stable they told me they would be putting Sam in a coma, and that she wouldn’t wake up for at least a day.

“But Sam is a fighter, she was so, so brave and managed to wake up just a few hours after.” Now back at home, Sam visits Icanho a few times a week and is recovering with the help of her psychologist, physiotherapist and support workers.

But the 26-year-old, who will spend Christmas at her sister Kirsty’s home in Stowmarket with the rest of her family and boyfriend Joe, admits she still has bad days.

She said: “I do feel frustrated and confused sometimes, and I can’t do my job because of the brain injury.

“I’m not working but I am going to rehab a few times a week which helps. I like watching television and playing on my iPad when I’m at home as it keeps my mind off it.

“A few weeks ago I went to London with my boyfriend to see Aladdin which was very nice. It made me realise how lucky I am to be alive, my mum was told I was going to die.”

Sam was told by policeman Jerry Cohen, who came to visit her after the crash, that an off-duty paramedic had stopped to help her and was one of the first on the scene.

She now wants to find him and thank him.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped me at the scene, they saved my life,” she added.

“If it wasn’t for them I might not be here now.

“Apparently an off-duty paramedic stopped and helped me. I’d like to know who it was so I can thank him in person.”

And it is not just Sam who wants to give something back – her family are not sending Christmas cards this year but have instead donated cash to the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Carrie added: “Sam’s got so much better very quickly and everyone has told me how amazing and quick her recovery has been. She was meant to be in for a month but came out after three weeks and is so brave.

“Her rehab is helping a lot and me, Dale, and the family would like to thank Addenbrooke’s trauma unit, Toby, Barbara, Kevin and Duncan from Icanho and everyone who helped save Sam’s life, she wouldn’t be here getting ready for Christmas if it wasn’t for them.”

She also thanked family and friends for their support.

Were you the off-duty paramedic who stopped to help Sam? Get in touch by emailing newsroom@archant.co.uk.

Keywords: Peugeot United Kingdom London Stowmarket

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Exclusive: Copdock crash victim who nearly lost her life on A12 southbound thanks her lifesavers

30 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Sam Eley, 26, nearly lost her life in a horror smash on the southbound A12 in July.She is now recovering at home with her family.

A young Ipswich woman who fractured her neck and suffered multiple bleeds on the brain after a horror crash has told how she was close to death – but survived thanks to the efforts of lifesaving emergency services at the scene.

Breaking News: Police search for driver of stolen Ford Transit after crash on A14 between Seven Hills and Nacton

06:36 Jason Noble
Suffolk Constabulary

Police are searching for a driver of a stolen Ford Transit van who reportedly crashed into the central barrier while travelling in the opposite direction to the traffic flow on the A14 this morning.

Dates set for consultation on dualled A120 between Braintree and Colchester

06:30 Will Lodge
A120 at Marks Farm junction in Braintree

A public consultation on a new route for the A120 between Braintree and Colchester will begin on January 17, it has been revealed.

Swan business group helps Suffolk elderly people

07:21 David Vincent
Networking group raises money for Age Uk Suffolk. Jo Reeder� Fundraising Officer East, Age UK Suffolk and Jane Larcombe, Business Development Officer, The Swan at Lavenham

The business networking group at the 15th century Swan at Lavenham Hotel & Spa has raised £500 for Age UK Suffolk, whose funds go directly to help support older people living in the county.

Town centre traders look forward to a record Christmas in Ipswich

06:00 Paul Geater
Sailmakers, shoppers at Christmas

Retailers and restaurants in Ipswich town centre are looking forward to a bumper Christmas as shoppers have turned out in force.

Unwanted Christmas presents? Give them to EACH, St Elizabeth Hospice and other charity shops

06:00 Matt Stott
Staff at the EACH charity shop in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. Shop manager Rachenda Smith.

After weeks of guesswork and feeling for clues, finally opening your presents on Christmas Day is an undeniable highlight of the day.

Road blocked in Halesworth after telegraph pole is damaged in collision

Yesterday, 22:20 Adam Howlett
Road closed. Stock photo

A road has been closed in Halesworth after a telegraph pole was damaged in a single vehicle collision .

Most read

Breaking News: Police search for driver of stolen Ford Transit after crash on A14 between Seven Hills and Nacton

Suffolk Constabulary

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has a January shopping list which contains players that ‘might cost a few quid’

Town manager Mick McCarthy pictured during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Farm machinery maker CLAAS plans new headquarters

Artist's impression of the proposed new CLAAS UK headquarters at Saxham, Bury St Edmunds.

Road blocked in Halesworth after telegraph pole is damaged in collision

Road closed. Stock photo

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has a January shopping list which contains players that ‘might cost a few quid’

Town manager Mick McCarthy pictured during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24