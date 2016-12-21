Cordon in place at Othello Close in Colchester after package catches fire on door step

An investigation is underway after a package that was delivered to a home in Essex today caught fire.

The parcel is believed to have contained a number of lighter fuel canisters, police said.

Emergency services were called to a property in Othello Close, Colchester around 10.30am.

On arrival, firefighters found a small blaze by the front door, which they extinguished with a bucket of water.

No one was injured during the incident.

The road has been cordoned off to traffic while police work at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said: “Police were contacted shortly before 10.30am today with reports of a small fire caused by a package delivered to an address in Othello Close, Colchester.”