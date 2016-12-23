Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Corrie McKeague’s family urge the public to treasure their families this Christmas

21:45 24 December 2016

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son. L-R Mackeyan McKeague,Nicola Urquhart,Darroch McKeague.

$image.copyright

The mother of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague has urged everyone who is helping with the search for her son to stop and enjoy Christmas with their families this year.

Comment
Corrie McKeagueCorrie McKeague

Christmas Eve is exactly three months since the 23-year-old was last seen.

All the available evidence points to someone else being involved with Corrie’s disappearance and the airman had already bought his plane ticket home to Scotland for Christmas.

His mother, Nicola Urquhart, said the family would mark Christmas as usual, but hoped the festive period might persuade that person who knows something to come forward.

“With human nature, usually you can’t keep something like that completely to yourself,” she said.

Suffolk Constabulary CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague Suffolk Constabulary CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague

“You would tell somebody. You wouldn’t expect someone could keep all of that so quiet to themselves.”

Everywhere you look in Bury St Edmunds and further afield, Corrie’s face can be seen. From posters stuck in shop windows to huge banners on the A14.

“That will just be eating away at whoever it is that’s done this,” said Nicola.

“I’ve got to hope they have a terrible pang of remorse and come forward.”

Nicola UrquhartNicola Urquhart

Nicola and her family have returned to their Scottish home briefly and she said people had been asking her what they would do this Christmas.

“We’re going to do exactly the same thing we do every year,” she said.

“Me and the boys will spend Christmas Day in the house. My mum, brother and sister will come around. We will sit, eat and watch the television. What else can we do?

“We’ve got our Christmas tree up. We’re going through the motions, but it’s probably just making us think more about what we do have and how strong we are and just talking to each other.”

Corrie McKeague in his RAF uniformCorrie McKeague in his RAF uniform

Nicola’s family are working tirelessly to find answers and the public have donated more than £40,000 to help her hire a private investigator.

Last weekend, volunteers helped Nicola search an area of land up near RAF Honington and in the past few days she said microlights and drones had been scanning the ground from the air.

Anonymous donors have given Corrie’s family £50,000 to post as a reward for any information that brings him home.

“All of us firmly believe, especially knowing Corrie, if there’s anybody that could still be out there it would be him,” said Nicola.

“I can’t believe it’s three months already,” she added.

“I don’t know where those three months have gone. It feels like yesterday that I was told.”

This Christmas, Nicola urged everyone to make the most of time with their families: “Please just get across from myself, Makeyan and Darroch, that we just want to say Happy Christmas to everybody else and just enjoy what you’ve got,” she said.

Last seen in Flex nightclub

Corrie McKeague, 23, was on a night out in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, September 23.

He is 5’10”, with light brown hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white trousers.

He left Flex nightclub around 1.20am on September 24.

From there, he went to Pizza Mama Mia and bought a takeaway. He then went down Brentgovel Street and slept in the doorway of Hughes Electrical Store for around two hours.

At 3.24am, CCTV footage showed him walking down Brentgovel Street, past Gregg’s, and turning right into a dead-end alleyway opposite Short Brackland. He has not been seen since. Mobile phone data showed his phone in Barton Mills at around 5am but the Nokia Lumia has still not been found and there is no evidence to say Corrie was with it at the time.

Tom Hardy

Last night, Oscar nominee Tom Hardy joined the search for Corrie, posting a video on his Instagram page urging people to contact their police or Corrie’s family if they could help.

“His family is extremely worried and desperate to find him before Christmas or as soon as possible,” the star of Legend, The Revenant and London Road, the film based on the Ipswich murders, said.

Phone numbers

If you have any information then phone the Suffolk incident room on 01473 782019.

You can also phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Tip lines set up by Corrie’s family can also be contacted on 07379 333 024, 07379 333 025, 07379 333 026, 07379 333 027 and 07379 333 028.

Keywords: Corrie McKeague Scotland

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

East Anglia set for one of the mildest Christmases on record

20:39 Adam Howlett
Families all gather as everyone enjoys the snowfall that happened over Christmas in Ipswich in 1970

If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, it looks like you are out of luck this year – as the region is set for one of the mildest on record.

Manningtree man Chris Naya airlifted to Addenbrooke’s in “life-threatening condition”

17:22 Chris Shimwell
Chris Naya, 35, from Manningtree (pictured) was discovered in Central Park, in Chelmsford, He was unconscious and had suffered a serious head injury.

A Manningtree man has been found in a Chelmsford park with a serious head injury after a work Christmas party.

£1.8m project to help mentally ill back into work in Essex

17:23 Will Lodge Essex chief reporter
�1.8m boost for Enable East mental health project. L-R: Paul Feasey Signpost, Chris Paveley North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, Sarah Knights Realise Futures, Phil Edwards Employ-Ability, Rachel Jennings Enable East. Photo: Contributed

A project helping people with mental health problems get back into work in Essex has been given a £1.8million funding boost.

Gallery: Framlingham go-kart racing to the Hadleigh show - your iwitness photos from May

17:18 Sam Dawes
Spring in Woolpit. Picture: Mark Hunter

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in May.

Stolen fishing rods and bikes found at Wivenhoe train station

17:16 Matt Stott
Wivenhoe railway station. Library image

Stolen items including bikes and fishing rods have been found at Wivenhoe rail station.

Have you seen missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess?

16:25 Matt Stott
Cameron Burgess. Pic: Essex Police.

A Colchester man has been reported missing to police.

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

15:28 Matt Stott
Status Quo Regent 1998

People in Suffolk have paid tributes to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died at the age of 68 after suffering from a severe infection.

Most read

Video: Hollywood actor Tom Hardy puts out video appeal for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague last seen in Suffolk

Tom Hardy. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike lose their baby

Mike and Zara Tindall leave St Paul's Cathedral in London after a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Queen in June 2016. Pic: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Manningtree man Chris Naya airlifted to Addenbrooke’s in “life-threatening condition”

Chris Naya, 35, from Manningtree (pictured) was discovered in Central Park, in Chelmsford, He was unconscious and had suffered a serious head injury.

Ipswich ex-teacher, 75, given restraining order after attacking his wife for third time

Ipswich Crown Court

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

Status Quo Regent 1998

Scramble to find elderly residents a place to live after Hadleigh nursing home closes days before Christmas

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Managing director Ian Milne says Ipswich Town are working on a project to attract young fans to Portman Road

Young supporters at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Gallery: Suffolk pays tribute to Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt, who has died aged 68

Status Quo Regent 1998

Council promises Waterfront lighting in the New Year

The area of footpath, road and parking space from Stoke Bridge towards Dance East. Now the surface has been improved, but there is no sign of the promised street lights.

Levels of poverty in Suffolk could reach crisis point in 2017, warns Suffolk Community Foundation’s Tim Holder

Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Left to right, Hazel Smith, Mike Smith, Nigel Scarff, Catherine Legg, Paul Campbell and Paul Bearman.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24