Corrie McKeague’s family urge the public to treasure their families this Christmas

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son. L-R Mackeyan McKeague,Nicola Urquhart,Darroch McKeague. $image.copyright

The mother of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague has urged everyone who is helping with the search for her son to stop and enjoy Christmas with their families this year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Corrie McKeague Corrie McKeague

Christmas Eve is exactly three months since the 23-year-old was last seen.

All the available evidence points to someone else being involved with Corrie’s disappearance and the airman had already bought his plane ticket home to Scotland for Christmas.

His mother, Nicola Urquhart, said the family would mark Christmas as usual, but hoped the festive period might persuade that person who knows something to come forward.

“With human nature, usually you can’t keep something like that completely to yourself,” she said.

Suffolk Constabulary CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague Suffolk Constabulary CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague

“You would tell somebody. You wouldn’t expect someone could keep all of that so quiet to themselves.”

Everywhere you look in Bury St Edmunds and further afield, Corrie’s face can be seen. From posters stuck in shop windows to huge banners on the A14.

“That will just be eating away at whoever it is that’s done this,” said Nicola.

“I’ve got to hope they have a terrible pang of remorse and come forward.”

Nicola Urquhart Nicola Urquhart

Nicola and her family have returned to their Scottish home briefly and she said people had been asking her what they would do this Christmas.

“We’re going to do exactly the same thing we do every year,” she said.

“Me and the boys will spend Christmas Day in the house. My mum, brother and sister will come around. We will sit, eat and watch the television. What else can we do?

“We’ve got our Christmas tree up. We’re going through the motions, but it’s probably just making us think more about what we do have and how strong we are and just talking to each other.”

Corrie McKeague in his RAF uniform Corrie McKeague in his RAF uniform

Nicola’s family are working tirelessly to find answers and the public have donated more than £40,000 to help her hire a private investigator.

Last weekend, volunteers helped Nicola search an area of land up near RAF Honington and in the past few days she said microlights and drones had been scanning the ground from the air.

Anonymous donors have given Corrie’s family £50,000 to post as a reward for any information that brings him home.

“All of us firmly believe, especially knowing Corrie, if there’s anybody that could still be out there it would be him,” said Nicola.

“I can’t believe it’s three months already,” she added.

“I don’t know where those three months have gone. It feels like yesterday that I was told.”

This Christmas, Nicola urged everyone to make the most of time with their families: “Please just get across from myself, Makeyan and Darroch, that we just want to say Happy Christmas to everybody else and just enjoy what you’ve got,” she said.

Last seen in Flex nightclub

Corrie McKeague, 23, was on a night out in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, September 23.

He is 5’10”, with light brown hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white trousers.

He left Flex nightclub around 1.20am on September 24.

From there, he went to Pizza Mama Mia and bought a takeaway. He then went down Brentgovel Street and slept in the doorway of Hughes Electrical Store for around two hours.

At 3.24am, CCTV footage showed him walking down Brentgovel Street, past Gregg’s, and turning right into a dead-end alleyway opposite Short Brackland. He has not been seen since. Mobile phone data showed his phone in Barton Mills at around 5am but the Nokia Lumia has still not been found and there is no evidence to say Corrie was with it at the time.

Tom Hardy

Last night, Oscar nominee Tom Hardy joined the search for Corrie, posting a video on his Instagram page urging people to contact their police or Corrie’s family if they could help.

“His family is extremely worried and desperate to find him before Christmas or as soon as possible,” the star of Legend, The Revenant and London Road, the film based on the Ipswich murders, said.

Phone numbers

If you have any information then phone the Suffolk incident room on 01473 782019.

You can also phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Tip lines set up by Corrie’s family can also be contacted on 07379 333 024, 07379 333 025, 07379 333 026, 07379 333 027 and 07379 333 028.