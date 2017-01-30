Overcast

Corrie McKeague’s mother hopes lessons will be learned from the search for her son

15:40 30 January 2017

Experienced police officer Nicola Urquhart has spoken of her shock at how many people did not initially come forward with information that could help the search for her missing son Corrie McKeague.

The 23-year-old RAF Honington airman vanished in Bury St Edmunds on September 24 after a night out in the town.

Speaking to the EADT last week, in preparation for a number of questions for Suffolk Constabulary to answer, Mrs Urquhart said the Find Corrie Facebook page was providing a lot more information for investigators than a normal missing persons search would attract.

“In comparison to other investigations I’ve dealt with or I’ve been involved in as a police officer, it’s been a real shock to me how many people don’t get in touch with the police in cases like this with information that they’ve got,” she said.

“There’s a problem with apathy sometimes because people don’t want to get in touch because they don’t think what they’ve got to say is important and they don’t want to bother the police. But I never realised how big a problem that was.

With the Facebook and the social media we’ve got going, the amount of people that have got in touch with us to say ‘I don’t want to bother the police but this is what I know or what I saw’. I’m like, ‘this is important please get in touch with the police’ and they do.”

Mrs Urquhart said this had changed her way of thinking and said she hoped missing persons investigations might be handled differently in the future.

“I think it will change things. I think lessons will be learned in the way they deal with things,” she said.

“I’m quite sure if I hadn’t got the public support I’ve got from the local people and then going wider than that with Facebook and everything things would have been so different in this case. I would be sitting at home with questions unanswered. It’s maybe a thing that all police forces look at now, how they deal with their missing persons enquiries.”

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: “What is crucially important is that the public provide any information they have about Corrie’s disappearance directly to the police in order that it can be properly recorded and investigated. We don’t want to miss that vital piece of information that may help us to find Corrie.”

Call the incident room on 01473 782019.

  • It's frequently a piece of seemingly unimportant information that leads to a breakthrough in cases such as this. I've been critical of the Star in the past but this article is helpful and informative. The staff on a national tabloid who decided to make he story of a missing person more "exciting" should hang their heads in shame. Did not realise Corrie had been missing since September, it feels far more recent.

    Suffolk Exile

    Monday, January 30, 2017

