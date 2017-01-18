Corrie McKeague’s mother tells ‘vile haters’ to ‘get over it’ after online trolls reveal missing RAF gunner and girlfriend were on niche dating site

Photo courtesy of April Oliver

The mother of missing RAF Honington gunner Corrie McKeague has told “vile” haters to leave her son’s girlfriend and private life alone.

Corrie McKeague in his RAF uniform

Nicola Urquhart, whose 23-year-old son disappeared from the centre of Bury St Edmunds on September 24 2016, has urged a minority of ‘hateful people’ to back off, after links to an online dating group were posted on Reddit.

Mrs Urquhart, a family liaison officer with Police Scotland, said both her son and his girlfriend April Oliver, 21, were members of a niche dating site, but told the 110,000 members of the Find Corrie Facebook page that police were made aware and the accounts were left open so they could investigate.

Mrs Urquhart wrote: “To the haters, get over it. This is none of your business, April could have easily deleted her account as I could have deleted Corrie’s however what was far more important than a little embarrassment was that the police were informed immediately and given every ability to ensure this did not have anything to do with Corrie’s disappearance. Which they are still doing, I only hope they have had the time to carry out all investigations.”

She added: “Sadly [the haters] vile comments do have an effect. The actions of these people and their desire for attention knows no limits and there are always those out their that will encourage them no matter how desperate or sad.”

April Oliver with her baby scan photo. Photo: BBC Look East

Earlier this month April Oliver, from Norfolk, revealed she is pregnant with Corrie’s child. Before this point it was said Corrie was single, but the couple had been in a relaxed relationship for around five months before he went missing.

Mrs Urquhart’s post continuedL: “Last week April had to publicly tell the world about her private life, something we all tried to keep private for both her and their baby.

“After many long discussions April, her parents and us all felt she was really left with no choice as it was coming out anyway. With our full support we helped this happen.

“As April said in her interview, she would not be doing anymore press, however these hateful people are not willing to give her any peace.

Suffolk Constabulary CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague

“This is a young woman going through the most emotional time of her life and the behaviour of these people, feel they still need to rip people apart.

“So I am back here again providing information about a young couples private life as these awful people feel its appropriate to cut and paste Aprils photos and post them on here and send them to the press.

“April has asked me to post this on the page. Corrie and April were on dating sites, they are young and were enjoying themselves. They were both seeing other people, this has not been hidden.”

Corrie, originally from Fife, Scotland, went missing at 3.24am on Saturday September 24. He had been on a night out in Bury with friends on the Friday and was last seen on CCTV in Brentgovel Street.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, phone Suffolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111