Corrie McKeague's mum praises private investigators, interest in Luke Chambers on transfer deadline day and security criticised at John Lewis on Futura Park – some of last week's most read stories

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Airman, Corrie McKeague who disappeared in September 2016 near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk joins search and rescue volunteers near his base at RAF Honnington in the hope of finding clues to his whereabouts. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 17, 2016. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Thousands of you visit our website each week for the latest news, from stories about Ipswich Town to the locations of new roadworks planned for your town.

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Here we bring you a run-down of the most-viewed articles from our sites over the last week.

Nicola Urquhart. Nicola Urquhart.

Private investigators have been hired by the family of Corrie McKeague to aid the effort to find him.

His mother Nicola Urquhart publicly praised the company, McKenzie Intelligence Services, after concerns were raised about the organisation in a national newspaper.

John Lewis, Ipswich John Lewis, Ipswich

A barrister has criticised the level of security at John Lews’s store on Ipswich’s Futura Park.

It comes after a drug-addicted shoplifter was able to walk out of the store five times in six weeks with high-value items before he was caught.

Luke Chambers at the end of the Ipswich Town v Preston North End (Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 27 August 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Chambers at the end of the Ipswich Town v Preston North End (Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 27 August 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Was Ipswich Town’s captain on the verge of leaving the club to rejoin a former team?

On transfer deadline day last Tuesday it was reported Luke Chambers was being courted by Nottingham Forest, the side he joined Town from.

Lucinda Salway Lucinda Salway

The ex-wife of an osteopath struck off the register for misconduct has told how his actions have caused distress for her children and problems for her business.

Lucinda Salway’s former husband and business partner, Nicholas Salway, appeared before the General Osteopathic Council in London last week over a string of allegations between April 2013 and January 2016 at the Hadleigh Health Centre. The allegations included sex with a patient in one of the treatment rooms which Mr Salway filmed and a sexual relationship with a second patient over a six-month period.

A map showing the road to be closed. A map showing the road to be closed.

Ipswich motorists could be faced with huge delays in the coming weeks as Suffolk County Council workers install new traffic lights.

The work is all due to take place near Ipswich railway station.

Primark. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire Primark. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

The closest Primark stores to Colchester used to be in Ipswich and Chelmsford – but that is about to change.

Last week the company announced when it was going to officially open its new store in the north Essex town.

Work underway at the Rosehill Retail Park. Work underway at the Rosehill Retail Park.

Two new businesses have been announced for the expanded Rosehill Retail Centre in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

Greggs and gym franchise Fit4less will take on the last two vacant units at the site.

