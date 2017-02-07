Could St Andrew’s Street South in Bury St Edmunds soon be pedestrianised?

St Andrew's Street South

Could St Andrew’s Street South in Bury St Edmunds soon be pedestrianised under the new town centre masterplan?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is certainly one of the options under consideration by the groups involved as a new progress update is published by St Edmundsbury Borough Council.

The problem road, which has come under criticism both for road safety and appearance, gets a specific mention in a report being discussed by the borough’s cabinet.

“The conflict between different users and uses of the street is particularly highlighted at St Andrew’s Street South where east/west pedestrian movement between the Arc, ‘cattle market’, Cornhill and the Buttermarket competes with buses, taxis, delivery vehicles and other traffic,” said the report.

The road is often used also as a cut through for other traffic as well, with Suffolk police handing out 13 fixed penalty notices in 2014 for drivers using the street.

The masterplan labelled the stretch of road between The Arc and Cornhill as “poorly designed” and “unattractive”.

Listing possible solutions, officers said: “Consider the pedestrianisation of St Andrews Street South to improve pedestrian accessibility.”

However, the route remains a key access point for the Arc and the Apex and is also used to make deliveries. There is also talk further down in St Andrew’s Street North of redeveloping the St Andrew’s Street car park as well as making other safety upgrades to the road.

Two metal artwork trees placed in the road in 2015 were both removed last year after they were hit by vehicles and bent backwards.

The town centre masterplan is a major project for Bury, designed to help it shape its future for decades to come. Two more six-week public consultation periods are planned this year for discussion on the masterplan.

The first will be an “issues and options consultation”, which will take place this spring, with a draft masterplan consultation to follow in the summer.

The borough council hopes to finalise and adopt the plan later this year.

In its brief, the report stated: “Our ambition is for our town to continue to be vibrant and prosperous, especially as other centres are looking to increase their offer – so we need to start planning for the future.”