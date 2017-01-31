Could you be a ‘lollipop person’? Newmarket school needs crossing officer to keep kids safe

Laureate Community Academy road safety plea - Ashleigh Bishop, Kacey Wing, Lois-Lee Grimwood, Mollie-Jai Sweeney, Alicia Tyler Archant

A Suffolk primary school is appealing for a “lollipop person” to help keep pupils safe, as several months pass with the vacancy still unfilled.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laureate Community Academy road safety plea - Lois-Lee Grimwood, Mollie-Jai Sweeney, Kacey Wing, Ashleigh Bishop, Alicia Tyler Laureate Community Academy road safety plea - Lois-Lee Grimwood, Mollie-Jai Sweeney, Kacey Wing, Ashleigh Bishop, Alicia Tyler

Concerned staff, parents and children at Laureate Community Academy in Exning Road, Newmarket, successfully managed to get the position funded by Suffolk County Council last year, but the crossing patrol officer vacancy has now been unfilled since September.

Now the school, and members of their own junior road safety team, have made a joint plea in a bid to fill the vacancy.

David Perkins, the primary school’s headteacher, said: “This is an extremely important position as the school is situated on a busy road on the outskirts of Newmarket.

“Suffolk County Council (SCC) has advertised for the position and we have promoted it through our newsletter but unfortunately no one has come forward yet.

“The pupils take road safety very seriously, as shown by our junior officers, and they are keen to raise awareness of it.

“Motorists are very aware of the school and its pupils but a crossing patrol officer just heightens that further as well as setting the right example for parents and pupils.”

Last year, Suffolk County Council funded a crossing patrol officer outside the school in response to the increase in pupil numbers at Laureate.

This was followed by the school appointing junior road safety officers who joined forces with Suffolk police to raise awareness of road safety and the importance of it outside primary schools across the county.

The junior road safety officers at the school are Ashleigh Bishop, 10, Lois-Lee Grimwood, 11, Mollie-Jai Sweeney, 11, Alicia Tyler, 11, and Kacey Wing, 10.

In a joint plea to any would be lollipop lady or gentleman, they said they need the new patrol officer so they can safely cross the busy road outside the school without being put at risk.

Suffolk county councillor, Robin Millar, of the Newmarket and Red Lodge division, said: “This is a busy road and a crossing is needed at the busiest times of day. I am keen to work with the school, parents and the parent teach association to explore ways to ensure children can cross safely.”

Anyone interested in applying for the position should contact Mary Jarrett from SCC’s road safety team on 01473 265006