Council announce £315m investment in new Essex school places

17:09 06 February 2017

Chelmsford Views. County Hall (Market Street)

Chelmsford Views. County Hall (Market Street)

More than £300million will be invested in creating around 13,000 new school places in Essex, the county council has announced.

Comment

Essex County Council (ECC) says it is committed to ensuring the county has sufficient places to meet the rising demand by putting forward £315m for mainstream and special school expansion projects.

In total, £230m will be spent creating 7,200 new primary places and 5,400 secondary places at mainstream schools in the county by September 2019, with a record £85m investment on 400 new special school places.

Among the expansion projects proposed for the next academic year 2017-18 are Stanway School and Philip Morant School in Colchester, which will both see 300 new places created.

A new 420-place primary school at Beaulieu Park in Chelmsford is set for the next academic year 2018-19, with expansions also planned for Home Farm Primary School and St Michael’s Primary School in Colchester and Moulsham High School in Chelmsford by 2019.

Councillor Ray Gooding, ECC’s cabinet member for education, said: “We are committed to ensuring young people in Essex receive the best possible education and their individual needs are met.

“Our strong track record in investing in new school places has meant the vast majority of pupils have continued to be offered a place at one of their parents’ preferred schools.

“It is very important that investment continues and I am delighted we are planning to spend about £315million over the coming years on creating thousands more school places across the county.”

Councillor John Spence, ECC’s cabinet member for finance, said: “Since 2013/14 we have spent about £135million on creating new school places and are now planning to commit a further £315million.

“We are carefully specifying these projects to ensure the best learning environment for our young people.

“This latest investment will see major new schools developed in Chelmsford, Colchester and Great Dunmow, as well as various expansion projects across the county.

“The new special education needs network of schools will rank among the best in the whole of England.”

ECC’s budget, including its capital programme, will be finalised at the full council meeting on Tuesday, February 14.

What schools are set to benefit from the investment?

Projects being delivered for the 2017/18 academic year:

• Expansion of Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport (145 new places)

• Expansion of The Stanway School, Colchester (300 new places)

• Expansion of Philip Morant School (300 new places)

• Expansion White Bridge Primary School, Loughton (210 new places)

• Expansion of De Vere Primary School, Castle Hedingham (70 new places)

• Expansion of The Flitch Green Academy, Felsted (105 new places)

• Expansion of The Phoenix Primary School, Laindon (210 new places)

• Expansion of Ghyllgrove Infant and Junior Schools, Basildon (210 new places)

• Expansion of Cressing Primary School (70 new places)

• Expansion of Hogarth Primary School, Brentwood (210 new places)

• Expansion of Kingsmoor Academy, Harlow (210 new places)

• Expansion of Northwick Park Primary Academy, Canvey Island (210 new places)

• Relocation and expansion of Glenwood School, Thundersley (95 new places)

Projects being delivered for the 2018/19 academic year:

• New 420-place primary school, Newhall, Harlow

• New 420-place primary school, Beaulieu Park, Chelmsford (to operate as all-through school)

• Expansion of Home Farm Primary School, Colchester (210 new places)

• Expansion of Stanway Fiveways Primary School, Colchester (315 new places)

• Expansion of Stanway Primary School, Colchester (140 new places)

• Expansion of St. Michael’s Primary School, Colchester (210 new places)

• Expansion of Unity Academy, Colchester (210 new places)

• Expansion of West Hatch High School, Chigwell (300 new places)

• Expansion of Roding Valley High School, Loughton (150 new places)

• Expansion of Elsenham Primary School (210 new places)

• Expansion of Moulsham High School, Chelmsford (new places – exact figure TBC)

Projects being delivered for the 2019/20 academic year:

• New 900-place secondary school, Beaulieu Park, Chelmsford (to operate as all-through school)

• New 900-place secondary school, Colchester (former Alderman Blaxill site)

• New 210-place primary school, Smith’s Farm, Great Dunmow

• Relocation and expansion of Lexden Springs School, Colchester (80 new places, plus 30 boarding places)

• Expansion of Oak View School, Loughton (24 new places)

