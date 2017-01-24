Council spending plan targets return of the Women’s Tour to Tendring

The cyclists finish Stage 2 of the Aviva Women's Tour in Clacton-on-Sea in 2015. Archant

A new town square for Dovercourt is part of Tendring District Council’s spending plans next year – while the Women’s Tour cycle race is also set to return to the area.

The town square scheme, costing £1million, is part of the authority’s budget proposals – which also include a £5 rise in council tax for a Band D home.

Other spending plans include £65,000 to bring the premier women’s cycle event in Britain back to the district, £0.5m on new homes in Jaywick, and £2.25m developing the new garden village on the border with Colchester borough.

An extra £98,000 will be added to the £500,000 already allocated for 100% superfast broadband coverage of Tendring in the proposals.

Cash for the schemes will come from the New Homes Bonus, government funding given to councils for houses built within their area.

Carlo Guglielmi, district councillor for finance, said: “I am very proud this council has not used the New Homes Bonus to prop up its revenues budget as some other local authorities have.

“We will be using our share of this windfall revenue to fund worthwhile projects which will continue to keep Tendring on the map as well as increasing income opportunities for the future.”

Other income streams for the council include the Princes Theatre, which has benefited recently from a refurbishment of Essex Hall which houses the bar, and in the future the authority’s Career Track scheme could also generate income if it succeeds in its application to be a registered provider of apprenticeship support and training.

The council is facing a budget deficit of £558,000 in 2017/18 and is looking to increase council tax bills by 3.3%.

The recommendations will go before full council next month to be voted on.