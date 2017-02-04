Council warns of business A-boards ‘health and safety’ risk in Bury St Edmunds

A-boards at the top of St John's Street, Bury St Edmunds Mariam Ghaemi

The rising number of advertising boards in Bury St Edmunds has sparked the council to warn businesses of the risks of obstructing the walkway.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The rising number of advertising boards in Bury St Edmunds has sparked the council to warn businesses of the risks of obstructing the walkway.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council has said it had been contacted by people complaining they have been forced into the highway to pass the signs.

The issue of A-boards has rumbled on in the busy market town for years, with the council admitting in 2014 it was “yet to find a solution” to resolve the complexity of the various laws and powers around them.

The debate has attracted numerous comments on the ‘We Really Love Bury St Edmunds’ Facebook page and comes as York has banned A-boards from the city centre.

The A-boards at the top of St John's Street, in Bury St Edmunds The A-boards at the top of St John's Street, in Bury St Edmunds

In a letter to Bury businesses St Edmundsbury Borough Council said it has “adopted a flexible approach rather than seeking remedy through the courts” as they recognise, particularly in the current economic climate, the advertising boards help support trade and the town centre.

But Independent Bury councillor Paul Hopfensperger said: “It has got to the stage where we need to do something because it is dangerous.”

The top of St John’s Street and Abbeygate Street are key spots where A-boards can be seen in abundance.

Rosie Hunter, of Vinyl Hunter record store in St John’s Street, did not believe the signs were causing any problems, adding: “We have to do as much as we can to try and encourage people to come into the street.”

A-boards part of the way down Abbeygate Street A-boards part of the way down Abbeygate Street

She said they were always mindful of where they positioned their sign.

Vicky McDermott, chief executive of disability charity, Papworth Trust, said: “Ensuring our pathways are accessible is important to ensuring the independence of disabled people as they go about their daily lives.

“We note the concerns and we will welcome the common sense approach of St Edmundsbury Borough Council and encourage local businesses to comply with the request to take action. It is also welcome that the council will monitor the situation and take action if this problem continues.”

Councillor Richard Rout, who represents the Westgate ward, said while it was useful to have the power of enforcement, it was also important to work with businesses rather than against them.

The letter said: “Strictly speaking these A-boards require consent by way of an application to the borough council and, unlike planning issues, their display without consent constitutes an offence. Similarly they should be licensed and an annual fee paid.”

The council - which has had 12 complaints about A-boards over the last year - said it would monitor the situation and review after one month. For more information, businesses can contact andrew.m.smith@westsuffolk.gov.uk