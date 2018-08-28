Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

Question Time for councillors in Babergh

PUBLISHED: 13:45 30 October 2018

Babergh and Mid Suffolk Election count at Trinity Park. John Ward,Elected Conservative , Lower Brett.

Archant

Voters in Babergh District Council have the chance to quiz council leader John Ward and his deputy at three events in November.

Pinewood, Capel St Mary and Brantham are to be the final locations to host a public question time event series with the heads of Babergh District Council this year.

Council leader John Ward and deputy leader Jan Osborne are inviting people who live and work in the district to ask questions about the council’s work.

The events will be held between 10am and 12noon at:

•November 3 - Pinewood Community Hall, Laburnum Close, Ipswich

•November 17 - Capel St Mary Library, The Street, Capel St Mary

•November 24 - Brantham Village Hall, New Village, Brantham, Manningtree

John Ward said: “It’s been great to see so many people, who live and work in Babergh, to discuss a range of local issues at our question time events over the last few months.

“We’re looking forward to hosting our final three events this year and would like to invite as many people as possible to join us at the location most convenient for them.”

Day of action at Felixstowe to target criminals sees 51 vehicles stopped and 10 arrests made

12:43 Jake Foxford
The police day of action at Garrison Lane car park, Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A total of 51 vehicles were stopped and 10 arrests were made following an operation to target criminals using Suffolk’s roads.

Forces pledge vigorous pursuit of rape cases in spite of low charge rate

11:44 Tom Potter
Police said figures reflected the national picture and a greater confidence of victims to come forward (picture posed by model) Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA WIRE

A fraction of rape cases lead to suspects being charged in Suffolk and Essex, new figures show.

Video: Is there an easy way to tell a poisonous wild mushroom from one that is safe to eat?

11:40 Ross Bentley
Matthew Rooney at Arger Fen

A walk with fungi expert Matthew Rooney is more than just a mushroom picking mission - it’s a chance to open your eyes and learn about what’s really going on at ground level.

Video: Cruelty case survivor Ginge is looking for a new home

11:30 Megan Aldous
Ginge is a Male, Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is looking for a new loving home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ginge has had a terrible start to life after he was found malnourished, emaciated and with bad skin. Could you change his life by giving him a loving home?

Education Secretary Damian Hinds meets Suffolk MPs over fears for special needs funding

11:24 Paul Geater
Suffolk MPs Jo Churchill, Peter Aldous, Therese Coffey, Dan Poulter and James Cartlidge with Damian Hinds after their meeting about Special Needs education in the county. Picture: Office of JAMES CARTLIDGE

Suffolk’s Conservative MPs have held a meeting with Education Secretary Damian Hinds in a bid to get more support to deal with the county’s crisis in special needs education.

Rail passengers travelling to and from Suffolk and Essex delayed following signal fault

11:15 Russell Cook
Signal fault at Liverpool Street halts train services. Picture: ARCHANT

A signal fault at Liverpool Street station halted services in and out of the terminal today.

Go ahead given to bus service in Sudbury supporting local community

7 minutes ago Russell Cook
John Phillips, the founder of Go Start. Picture: ARCHANT

A vital and crucial volunteer transport service serving local communities in and around Sudbury has been given the go ahead to continue, following a trial period.

