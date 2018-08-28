Question Time for councillors in Babergh

Babergh and Mid Suffolk Election count at Trinity Park. John Ward,Elected Conservative , Lower Brett. Archant

Voters in Babergh District Council have the chance to quiz council leader John Ward and his deputy at three events in November.

Pinewood, Capel St Mary and Brantham are to be the final locations to host a public question time event series with the heads of Babergh District Council this year.

Council leader John Ward and deputy leader Jan Osborne are inviting people who live and work in the district to ask questions about the council’s work.

The events will be held between 10am and 12noon at:

•November 3 - Pinewood Community Hall, Laburnum Close, Ipswich

•November 17 - Capel St Mary Library, The Street, Capel St Mary

•November 24 - Brantham Village Hall, New Village, Brantham, Manningtree

John Ward said: “It’s been great to see so many people, who live and work in Babergh, to discuss a range of local issues at our question time events over the last few months.

“We’re looking forward to hosting our final three events this year and would like to invite as many people as possible to join us at the location most convenient for them.”