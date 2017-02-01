Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Countryfile? No it’s Corrie that hooks our dogs

06:01 01 February 2017

Matt Baker, presenter of BBC's Countryfile.

Matt Baker, presenter of BBC's Countryfile.

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editor

Is your dog a telly addict? The amazing thing to me is that many are according to the latest research. I am surprised because Poppy, my daughter Ruthie’s schnauzer, frequently in my charge, ignores it entirely, writes David Henshall.

Comment

So do Coolie the greyhound and Oscar the dachshund (a real long and short of it) belonging to Susan, another daughter. However, rescue pooch Coolie did once raise her ears and snort at a cat in a TV advert that looked a bit like the mechanical rabbit she had chased without much success while racing years ago.

A friend’s very bright “sooner” (an old Norfolk expression for a mongrel of unidentified mixed parentage) disliked the box so intently that he watched his owners carefully and discovered which button to press to turn the set off. This he did several times in the middle of their favourite series.

My friend Paul’s poodle Peg hated the sight and sound of telly to such a degree that she took to secreting the remote under cushions and behind the sofa. When she realised that all her hiding places had been rumbled, Peg made it clear what she thought of Paul’s choice of programmes by dropping the remote into the downstairs toilet.

So what is it that so many mutts seem to be glued to on the televison? Re-runs of All Creatures Great and Small, maybe, or Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs, or perhaps Countryfile? No - not even close.

Researchers at the University of Central Lancashire have discovered that not only do lots of dogs watch TV, they like Coronation Street the most. It makes sense for Manchester Terriers to be hooked on the soap made in their manor but surely not lots of breeds. Would it, one wonders, have anything to do with the name Rover’s Return?

I have talked to Poppy about her apparent lack of interest in this form of entertainment because she’s very intelligent and modern technology holds no fears for her. In the car she knows which knob to press to open the window and put her head out. But telly is simply not her bag.

I sat her down especially to watch the sheep dog trials because I thought the whistling might add a certain piquancy to this experience and because she has a collie friend she meets occasionally on walks at Alton Water. She fell fast asleep within minutes.

No, I haven’t tried her with Corrie. This might be an addiction risk too far.

Keywords: Manchester

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Suffolk drug-driver was caught behind the wheel with cannabis in system twice in seven days

12 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Browne was caught by police twice in seven days due to defect on vehicle

A motorist caught drug driving twice in seven days has been banned from the road for 18 months.

Train cancellations between Ipswich and Peterborough today due to emergency repair work

06:50 Matt Stott
Train disruption at Ipswich rail station.

Rail services between Ipswich and Peterborough are being cancelled or delayed today due to emergency track repair work.

Van crashes at roundabout in Sproughton

42 minutes ago Matt Stott
The crash took place in Sproughton.

A van was involved in a single-vehicle crash at a roundabout in Sproughton, near Ipswich, in the early hours of this morning.

Updated: Mother and daughter in hospital and police called after house fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich

06:27 Adam Howlett and Matt Stott
A mother and daughter were taken to hospital as a precaution following the fire

A mother and daughter were taken to hospital after a house fire in Malcolm Road, Ipswich last night.

Opinion: Countryfile? No it’s Corrie that hooks our dogs

06:01
Matt Baker, presenter of BBC's Countryfile.

Is your dog a telly addict? The amazing thing to me is that many are according to the latest research. I am surprised because Poppy, my daughter Ruthie’s schnauzer, frequently in my charge, ignores it entirely, writes David Henshall.

TOWIE star Pete Wicks meets cancer survivor and superfan daughter

Yesterday, 22:23 Adam Howlett
Pete Wicks (middle) meets Darren Couchman (left) and his daughter Leah Couchman. Photo by Adrian Brooks/Imagewise

The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks has paid a surprise visit to a cancer survivor from Little Clacton and his TOWIE superfan daughter.

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Yesterday, 20:16 Andrew Hirst
Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Are you thinking of eating out at a restaurant in Babergh or Mid Suffolk this weekend? Or maybe you’re ordering a takeaway?

Most read

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Larsen Toure battles with Emyr Huws during the Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town (Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 October 2015. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Could former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade be the next Doctor Who?

Actor, director and comedian Richard Ayoade returns to St Joseph's College to do a workshop with pupils in 2015.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Larsen Toure battles with Emyr Huws during the Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town (Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 October 2015. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Ipswich Town sign Reading striker Dominic Samuel and Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws

Dominic Samuel (right)

More than 6,000 speed across Orwell Bridge in six months of cameras

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.

Inadequate Ofsted for Ipswich playgroup over quality of teaching and ‘weak’ supervision of children

Little Sprouts Nursery in Ipswich, which has gone from outstanding to inadequate in two years. Picture: Gregg Brown
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24