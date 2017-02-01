Countryfile? No it’s Corrie that hooks our dogs

Is your dog a telly addict? The amazing thing to me is that many are according to the latest research. I am surprised because Poppy, my daughter Ruthie’s schnauzer, frequently in my charge, ignores it entirely, writes David Henshall.

So do Coolie the greyhound and Oscar the dachshund (a real long and short of it) belonging to Susan, another daughter. However, rescue pooch Coolie did once raise her ears and snort at a cat in a TV advert that looked a bit like the mechanical rabbit she had chased without much success while racing years ago.

A friend’s very bright “sooner” (an old Norfolk expression for a mongrel of unidentified mixed parentage) disliked the box so intently that he watched his owners carefully and discovered which button to press to turn the set off. This he did several times in the middle of their favourite series.

My friend Paul’s poodle Peg hated the sight and sound of telly to such a degree that she took to secreting the remote under cushions and behind the sofa. When she realised that all her hiding places had been rumbled, Peg made it clear what she thought of Paul’s choice of programmes by dropping the remote into the downstairs toilet.

So what is it that so many mutts seem to be glued to on the televison? Re-runs of All Creatures Great and Small, maybe, or Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs, or perhaps Countryfile? No - not even close.

Researchers at the University of Central Lancashire have discovered that not only do lots of dogs watch TV, they like Coronation Street the most. It makes sense for Manchester Terriers to be hooked on the soap made in their manor but surely not lots of breeds. Would it, one wonders, have anything to do with the name Rover’s Return?

I have talked to Poppy about her apparent lack of interest in this form of entertainment because she’s very intelligent and modern technology holds no fears for her. In the car she knows which knob to press to open the window and put her head out. But telly is simply not her bag.

I sat her down especially to watch the sheep dog trials because I thought the whistling might add a certain piquancy to this experience and because she has a collie friend she meets occasionally on walks at Alton Water. She fell fast asleep within minutes.

No, I haven’t tried her with Corrie. This might be an addiction risk too far.