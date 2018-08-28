Heavy Showers

Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

PUBLISHED: 22:30 28 October 2018

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are now treating an earlier blaze at a Bury St Edmunds secondary school as arson.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the County Upper School, in Beetons Way, at 3.24pm today, October 28.

Three engines attended the scene where a pile of insulation material had caught alight.

The materials were piled next to a container being used as a tea room.

The flames did not spread to the main school building and fire fighters were able to extinguish the flames soon after.

Both parents and pupils have been reassured that it was unaffected.

Police have this evening arrested three women and they remain in custody.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Video: Brewery launches fundraising partnership with bulldog charity

21:38 Michael Steward
Nethergate Brewery based in Long Melford link up with a bulldog rehoming charity with the aim of raising £10,000. Lana Alliston and her bulldog Kevin with Glen Painter from Nethergate brewery. Picture: Nick Butcher

More than 50 bulldogs descended on a Suffolk brewery at the weekend to celebrate a new charity partnership.

Missing Colchester man found

19:48 Dominic Moffitt
Essex Police say that Barry Caruth has been located Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man who went missing from Colchester yesterday evening has been found.

Suffolk luxury hotel and restaurant scoops prestigious award

18:50 Michael Steward
The Great House in Lavenham has named as regional winner for the east in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide Picture: THE GREAT HOUSE

A Suffolk boutique hotel and restaurant has been named as a regional winner in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide.

Video: Spot yourself: Felixstowe hosts Steampunk Halloween festival

19:00 Dominic Moffitt
A Halloween Steampunk Festival at Landguard Fort in Felixstowe Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

It’s futuristic, classical and steam-powered - it is the Felixstowe Steampunk Halloween Festival taking place at Landguard Fort this weekend.

Free parking could save our town centres this Christmas

18:56 Katy Sandalls
Free parking is set to be offered in parts of east Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoppers have called for a free parking scheme being introduced in east Suffolk this Christmas to be extended to further encourage families to shop local and support their market towns.

‘I’ve heard a lot of screaming’ - Holywells Park plays hosts to scary clowns and ghouls

18:47 Dominic Moffitt
Who's Afraaid of the Park? Organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, Ipswich. Picture: Adrian Rawlinson

An Ipswich ‘scare maze’ has raised thousands of pounds for the St Elizabeth Hospice over Halloween weekend.

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Fire at County Upper School

Fire tackled close to County Upper School, Bury St Edmunds Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Universal Credit to cost disabled people £300 a month, says new report

Citizens Advice have revealed the serious impact new benefits could have on disabled people living in Suffolk Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Suffolk luxury hotel and restaurant scoops prestigious award

The Great House in Lavenham has named as regional winner for the east in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide Picture: THE GREAT HOUSE

New boss Lambert will have seen what is ‘blatantly obvious’ – Klug reflects on 3-0 defeat at Millwall

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert leaving the main stand at The Den on the final whistle Picture Pagepix

