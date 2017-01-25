Couple jailed for knifepoint robbery at Ipswich man’s home

An Ipswich couple who robbed a man at knifepoint in his flat have been given jail sentences totalling 18 years.

Jailing 28-year-old Daniel Forbes for 11 years and 29-year-old Chantelle Rudge for seven years Judge David Goodin described the robbery as “ugly and frightening”.

He said Richard Mullett had been threatened with a knife, restrained and assaulted during the robbery at his flat in Jasmine Close, Ipswich, in October 2015.

Forbes and Rudge had both denied robbing Mr Mullett but were found guilty after a week-long trial at Ipswich Crown Court last year.

At an earlier hearing Forbes admitted burglary at a house in Nacton Road in February last year, burglary of a shed in Rands Way, Ipswich, on December 24, 2015, and attempted burglary at the Hair Ministry in Foxhall Road in Ipswich on December 12, 2015.

He also asked for 24 offences to be considered.

In addition to jailing the couple Judge Goodin banned them from contacting Mr Mullett for seven years.

The court heard that Mr Mullett had a knife held against his eye during the robbery and suffered a deep cut to his hand.

His laptop computer was also stolen during the robbery.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, representing Forbes, said the two defendants and Mr Mullet were all drug users at the time of the robbery.

He said although drawers were emptied during the robbery the flat wasn’t ransacked.

Mr Sorel-Cameron said Forbes realised he was facing a significant period in custody and planned to move away from Ipswich on his release.

Marcus Croskell, representing Rudge, said his client had been a drug user since the age of 18 and had committed the robbery to feed her habit.

He said that at the time of the offence she was homeless and wasn’t working.

Since being in prison on remand she had achieved enhanced prisoner status.

Both defendants were remanded in custody in the run up to the sentencing hearing.