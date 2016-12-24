Couple put out fire in flat on Christmas Eve morning after suspected arson attack in Dunmow, Essex

A couple was forced to put out a fire in their flat in Dunmow after an alleged arson attack in the early hours of Christmas Eve morning.

Essex Police believe accelerant was poured through the letterbox and then set alight at the flat in Waldgrooms at around 2.30am.

A match was also found on the doormat inside. Officers believe it was a targeted incident but at the wrong address,

A couple inside the flat heard a noise and managed to extinguish the “small fire” before calling police, a force spokesman said.

The couple told police that something had been pushed through their letterbox.

They were not hurt and only minor damage was caused to the door.

Police are investigating.

Detective Inspector Matt Cornish, of Braintree CID, said: “We believe that this was a targeted incident but towards the wrong address.

“Thankfully no one was hurt and it caused little damage but it could have been a completely different story.

“We need to find whoever is responsible and I would urge anybody who has any information about the incident, or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area before or after it occurred to contact us.”

To help, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.