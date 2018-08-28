Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Judge wants explanation over driver found with ‘huge’ stash of cannabis

PUBLISHED: 15:18 29 October 2018

Mitcham was arrested after a police chase near the Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Mitcham was arrested after a police chase near the Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Archant

A judge has asked for an explanation from the Crown Prosecution Service as to why a man found with a “huge” amount of cannabis was only charged with possessing the drug and not a more serious offence.

Judge Rupert Overbury said the public had a right to know why Ben Mitcham was only facing a charge of possessing three quarters of a kilo of cannabis and not a more serious charge of possessing the drug with intent to supply.

Mitcham, 21, of Avocet Grove, Soham, was arrested in January after he crashed his car into the wall of a house in Mildenhall when he lost control of the vehicle during a police chase.

Police were contacted by a McDonald’s staff member at the Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills after she noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from Mitcham’s car, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, said that Mitcham drove past a marked police car near the Fiveways roundabout at speed and officers started following him.

The police car struggled to keep up with Mitcham, who took the Bury Road turning off the roundabout towards Mildenhall.

At one stage he crossed the central white lines in the middle of the road as he overtook a large container lorry and the officers activated the siren and blue flashing lights on their car.

The court heard Mitcham drove at around 60mph in a 30mph limit as he entered Mildenhall and lost control of his car and mounted the pavement before hitting the wall of a house.

He got out of the car and dropped 250g of cannabis as he ran off – and a further 500g of cannabis was found at his home after his arrest.

Mitcham admitted dangerous driving, driving with cannabis over the specified limit, possessing cocaine and possessing cannabis and was due to have been sentenced on Monday.

However, Judge Overbury said he was concerned about the decision to charge Mitcham with possessing cannabis rather than a more serious charge of possession with intent to supply.

He adjourned the case and asked Mr Sorel-Cameron to find out from the Crown Prosecution Service the reason behind the decision.

He said in addition to the cannabis officers had found scales and plastic bags consistent with supply.

The court heard Mitcham told police the cannabis was for his own use.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

New stores set for former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich

47 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Plans to redevelop the former Dairy Crest site in Boss Hall, Ipswich have been announced Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Major plans to transform an empty former dairy plant in Ipswich into a new retail, leisure and commercial site have been revealed by developers.

Sixth incident on A14 in 12 hours leaves woman in critical condition

Yesterday, 22:47 Jake Foxford
The collision happened between Cambridge and Newmarket around 6.30pm on October 29. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital and had to be cut from her car after it collided with an HGV on the A14 near Newmarket.

Mother and daughter hospitalised after car crash make emotional plea for witnesses

Yesterday, 21:21 Jake Foxford
The crash happened at the junction linking Star Lane and Fore Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The victim of a hit-and-run crash in Ipswich town centre has pleaded for witnesses to come forward after she and her mother were left traumatised by the accident.

Couples in Norfolk and Suffolk denied fertility treatment based on age or if ‘overweight’

Yesterday, 21:03 Geraldine Scott
Mental Health. Pictured: A doctor and couple discuss depression. Picture: Time to change/Newscast Online

Couples in Norfolk and Suffolk are being turned down for fertility treatment because men are too old or overweight, it can be revealed.

Video: Disney duo in Ipswich Regent Snow White Christmas pantomime

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Alireza Sarebani and Fatemeh Sarebani are playing two of the seven dwarfs at The Regent Christmas pantomime. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Two siblings who are playing dwarfs in The Regent’s Snow White and the seven dwarfs have previously appeared in Star Wars and Christopher Robin.

Suffolk’s stained glass rated top in the country by church tourism website

Yesterday, 18:56 Andrew Hirst
David Hamand is an expert on the stained glass inside Holy Trinity Church, Long Melford Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Every few years, dozens of descendents of the 15th century Suffolk nobleman John Clopton travel from America to visit the county where their family made its name.

‘Students deserve better’ - Parents and former staff criticise special school leadership

Yesterday, 18:30 Andrew Hirst
Matthew and Suzanne Staines with their daughter, Isabelle, who was injured twice in one week at school Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fresh concerns have been raised about a Suffolk special school after reports of vulnerable pupils suffering unexplained injuries.

Most read

Gallery: See inside spooky Essex cottage once ranked among the most haunted in Britain

The Cage was once an historic prison. Picture: LAWRENCE ANTHONY HOMES

Sixth incident on A14 in 12 hours leaves woman in critical condition

The collision happened between Cambridge and Newmarket around 6.30pm on October 29. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

Mother and daughter hospitalised after car crash make emotional plea for witnesses

The crash happened at the junction linking Star Lane and Fore Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mental health patient died while on leave from hospital, inquest hears

Matthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

‘Students deserve better’ - Parents and former staff criticise special school leadership

Matthew and Suzanne Staines with their daughter, Isabelle, who was injured twice in one week at school Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24