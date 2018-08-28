Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Blood of man beaten to death found on clothing of accused, court told

PUBLISHED: 16:57 02 November 2018

Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Archant

The blood of a Colchester rough sleeper was found on the clothing and footwear of two men and a woman accused of murdering him, a court has heard.

Forensic scientist Judith Cunnison said blood matching the DNA profile of Martin Dines, whose badly beaten body was found in St Mary’s multi-storey car park in Balkerne Hill, Colchester, was present on trainers, a jacket and jeans worn by 32-year-old Mark Hartley and boots, jogging bottoms and an army-style jumper worn by co-defendant Darren Miller.

Mrs Cunnison told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court the blood staining showed both men had been in extensive contact with Mr Dines’ wet blood and had been close to impacts into his wet blood.

She said in her opinion the distribution and pattern of the staining was typical of an assault including kicking, punching and stamping.

Mr Dines’ blood was also found on sandals and a bodysuit worn by a third defendant - Heidi Kennedy - but was less than on Hartley and Miller’s items.

Mrs Cunnison said the stains on those items showed she had come into contact with Mr Dines’ wet blood and was close to impacts into it, although in her opinion it was not sufficiently typical of stamping or kicking.

Mrs Cunnison said blood staining found in the small landing where Mr Dines died showed he suffered a sustained attack.

She described a substantial amount of blood staining the floor and the walls up to window height.

Miller, 46, of no fixed address, Hartley, of New Kiln Road, Colchester, and Kennedy, 47, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester, have all denied murdering Mr Dines on April 23.

Miller has admitted manslaughter.

It is alleged Mr Dines, 56, died as from punches, kicks and stamps inflicted by Hartley, Miller and Kennedy during an argument about army credentials.

Simon Spence, prosecuting, claimed Mr Dines was left to die after being beaten on three occasions on the night in question.

The first two attacks allegedly happened in Head Street and Crouch Street while the third was in St Mary’s car park.

A witness allegedly heard Hartley accuse Mr Dines of being “a false para”.

The trial continues.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Students hear from former gang members at conference at University of Suffolk

21 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Curtis Blanc was one of the key pseakers at the 'Making Good Choices' conference Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Scores of Suffolk students have attended a conference on drug and gang culture - getting the chance to meet former gang members and prisoners who have turned their lives around.

M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

31 minutes ago Jessica Hill
M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

Despite experiencing stagnant sales this year, Marks and Spencer is about to open a brand new food hall in our region.

Government advisor insists Broads nature will be protected as review gathers pace

34 minutes ago Reece Hanson
Julian Glover, lead reviewer of the government's National Park Review with Mattt Gooch on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Protecting the natural beauty of the Broads and East Anglia’s nature reserves is at the forefront of an ongoing review into their future, according to government adviser Julian Glover during a visit to the area today (2).

New scheme to help stop bed blocking at Suffolk’s hospitals

47 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The scheme aims to prevent bed blocking at Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

A new scheme to help prevent bed blocking in Suffolk is set to get the green light this month.

Mum of four-year-old with severe epilepsy says she still has ‘no choice’ but to break the law

58 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Indie-Rose Clarry Picture: TANNINE MONTGOMERY

Although from today, medicinal cannabis products can now be legally prescribed to some patients in the UK for the first time, one Suffolk mum claims she will still have to commit a crime to get her daughter’s life-changing cannabis medicine.

Iconic First World War football to be displayed at Portman Road

15:09 Andrew Papworth
The historic First World War football will be displayed at Portman Road. Pictured are Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne and Tony Robinson, former corporal in the London Irish and now Ball Major. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

It shows not only the spirit of the beautiful game but also the bravery of those who risked their lives for the freedom of future generations.

Video From celebrity footballers’ sports cars to life-sized cows, this company has it wrapped up

14:58 Jessica Hill
A custom-designed wrap for a Ferrari 458 Premier Signs of Colchester, a family business, is celebrating 20 years of growth. Back, left to right, Jake Bell, Sean Aldous, Harry Longhurst, Danny Wilkes, James Johnson and Chris De Gidts. Front, Scott Thorburn, Koba (the bulldog) and Grant Thorburn. Picture: JAKE BELL

WATCH a Ferrari 458 being wrapped in green and black graffiti style, and find out which current Strictly Come Dancing star had their car wrapped in Colchester

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24