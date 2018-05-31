Teens ‘stabbed with Rambo style knife’ in Ipswich street, court hears

The alleged attack is said to have happened in the Stoke Park Drive area, Ipswich Crown Court was told Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Two teenagers were stabbed with a “Rambo” style knife in an Ipswich street by two attackers wearing balaclavas, it has been alleged.

Liam Smy was stabbed in the back and Anthony Wood was chased and stabbed in the hand and head after going to his friend’s aid, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Mr Smy and Mr Wood, both 19, were standing at the entrance to a car park in Whitland Close on October 3, 2016 when they were approached by two males, said Joanne Eley, prosecuting.

They had their hoods up and were wearing balaclavas and one of them allegedly said to Mr Smy: “You know who it is.”

He had then allegedly pulled out a “Rambo” style knife with a seven inch blade and chased after Mr Smy who ran towards Stoke Park Drive.

Miss Eley said that Mr Wood had described the weapon as being “the sort of knife you would see in a scary movie”.

“He froze as he saw the knife pulled out. He thought someone was going to lose their life,” said Miss Eley.

She told the court that Mr Smy was stabbed in the back and when Mr Wood came to his aid the man with the knife had chased after him.

Mr Wood jumped over a car bonnet in a bid to escape but suffered wounds to his head and hand after being attacked with the knife when he slipped on grass, alleged Miss Eley.

Realising he was bleeding heavily from his injuries he went to Mr Smy’s home where he found Mr Smy in the kitchen covered in blood.

The men were taken to hospital where Mr Smy was found to have a hole in his diaphragm which required surgery and Mr Wood had seven stitches in a cut on the back of his head. He also had a cut on his hand.

Before the court are Tahim Chowdhury, 21, of no fixed address and a 16-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, who have denied wounding Mr Smy and Mr Wood with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Chowdhury has also denied having an offensive weapon.

Miss Eley told the court at the time of the alleged offences Mr Wood had been in a relationship with Chowdhury’s ex-girlfriend.

The trial continues.