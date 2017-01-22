Cow on A12 between Blythburgh and Wangford brings traffic to standstill

File picture of a cow. Contributed

Traffic was brought to a standstill tonight when a cow broke loose and made its way onto a main road in Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Constabulary was called to the A12 between Blythburgh and Wangford at 6.13pm to reports of a cow on the southbound carriageway.

Officers were sent to the seen but were unable to locate the cow.

At 8.30pm a spokesman for the police force said the cow was no longer in the road and traffic was flowing as normal.

Drivers had reported serious delays on the A12 at Yoxford.

The spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “It was reported to be a cow in the road between Blythburgh and Wangford.”

The A12 runs from London to Great Yarmouth and it’s primary destinations are Stratford, Romford, Chelmsford, Colchester, Ipswich and Lowestoft.

However the section between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft is soon to be renamed the A47.

The A47 currently runs from the west of Peterborough to the east coast and has been part of a Highways England study ready for a £300million improvements project.