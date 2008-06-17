Coxswain captures picture of seal resting on his dingy on River Orwell at Pin Mill

A seal relaxing on a dingy at the River Orwell, Pin Mill. Credit: Jon Harvey, Coxswain, Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service Archant

A plucky marine mammal has given its seal of approval to one dingy on the River Orwell.

Coxswain Jon Harvey from Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service was given an early Christmas surprise when he found a seal relaxing in his boat at Pin Mill last week.

He said: “I had been out sailing on Wednesday and moored my yacht near to Pin Mill.

“Late in the evening, I heard a loud splashing noise and was amazed when I saw the seal getting into my dinghy!

“It was clearly very comfortable laying across the bench seat, and was still there the next morning.

“It was incredible to watch and I feel really lucky to have witnessed it.”

The cheeky seal captured the hearts of hundreds of people on social media after Mr Harvery posted the picture on the Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service Facebook page.

It attracted almost 400 ‘likes’ and nearly 80 ‘shares’.

People can donate to the volunteer patrol service via Paypal using the email: fvcprs@gmail.com