Crack and heroin dealer Richard Ajayi jailed for six-and-a-half years after being busted in Leiston

A crack-cocaine and heroin dealer has been jailed for more than six years after a police drugs operation in Leiston.

Richard Ajayi, 28, from Romford, had denied six drugs charges but was found guilty of all offences at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, January 19.

He has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Ajayi was arrested following the execution of a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Friday 22 January 2016 at a house in Valley Road, Leiston, at which he was present.

Officers from the Suffolk Police Drugs and Scorpion Teams conducted a search of the property and seized over 80 wraps of Class A drugs, five grams of unwrapped heroin and £285 in banknotes, along with scales and other drugs paraphernalia.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick said: “Richard Ajayi’s conviction was achieved as a result of intelligence-led policing and a significant investigation by our officers, examining a wealth of phone records and data.

“The sentencing given by the court should act as a stark warning to anyone who intends to deal drugs anywhere in our county. We are committed to targeting the supply of drugs in Suffolk and work tirelessly to disrupt the activity of those that would blight our neighbourhoods.

“We seek the continued support of members of the public to help identify who they are, where they are operating from and ultimately bring them to justice.”

The full charges were: two counts of possessing heroin with intent to supply; two counts of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine; and two counts of offering to supply heroin and crack cocaine.