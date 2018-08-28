Partly Cloudy

Air ambulance called to serious crash involving Land Rover

PUBLISHED: 12:11 04 November 2018

A section of Wantisden Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A section of Wantisden Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

An air ambulance has been called to a two vehicle crash on a country lane in Suffolk.

The emergency services were called shortly after 10.40am to the incident on Wantisden Road near Butley, which involved a blue Peugeot 106 and a grey Land Rover Discovery.

A man is being treated for leg injuries and a woman and two children were also involved in the crash, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Three engines were dispatched by Suffolk Fire and they helped stabilise the roof of one of the vehicles while the paramedics worked.

More to follow/

