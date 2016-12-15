‘Creative’ teachers help Easton Primary School become joint-best in Suffolk for Key State Two tests

Easton Primary School has been ranked officially as the joint-best primary school in Suffolk for the new Key Stage Two tests held in summer 2016. Archant

Creative teachers adapting the new national curriculum has driven standards at Easton Primary School, which has been ranked as the joint-best primary school in Suffolk for Key Stage Two tests this year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Easton Primary School has been ranked officially as the joint-best primary school in Suffolk for the new Key Stage Two tests held in summer 2016. Easton Primary School has been ranked officially as the joint-best primary school in Suffolk for the new Key Stage Two tests held in summer 2016.

All seven pupils left school in the summer with the expected standards in reading, writing and mathematics.

See our whole Suffolk primary school table here.

Children outstripped their national peers in all three subjects, particularly reading, achieving a relatively high score of 6.3 – meaning their students on average scored 6.3 more points each in their reading test (marked out of 50) than their comparable national peers.

Cheryl Singleton, headteacher of the 85-pupil school, which is part of the Avocet Academy Trust, said: “We are delighted with the results and I think there are three main reasons behind that.

“Firstly, it was down to the dedication and commitment of the children, as they worked really hard.

“We have embraced the new curriculum and have some very creative staff who turn something that could be quite dry into something really exciting, and that is another factor.

The headteacher also recognised the fact the school is part of the Avocet Multi-Academy Trust Schools as contributing to their first class results.

“We work together and make the most of sharing best practice,” she said. “That has made a big impact on the results.”