Cretingham couple who dishonestly claimed £134,000 in benefits walk free from court

15:07 31 January 2017

Ivy Duhamel

Ivy Duhamel

Archant

A Suffolk couple who dishonestly claimed benefits of more than £130,000 over a period of 17 years have walked free from court after a judge decided not to send them straight to prison.

Pierre DuhamelPierre Duhamel

Sentencing Pierre Duhamel, 86, and his partner Ivy Duhamel, 55, Judge Rupert Overbury said he found it “extraordinary” that the fraud wasn’t detected for such a long time.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that throughout the period of the fraud the couple were living in a rented bungalow in Cretingham and Pierre Duhamel was receiving a pension from Suffolk County Council and a state retirement pension which were not mentioned on forms filled in by his wife.

Judge Overbury said the £134,000 dishonestly obtained by the couple over 17 years worked out at £150 a week.

“You haven’t spent it on a lavish lifestyle. I’ve seen photographs of your home and it’s not in any way lavishly furnished and looks in some parts rather squalid,” said the judge.

He said although some members of the public might feel the couple deserved to go straight to prison he had to deal with each case on its own particular facts.

Russell Butcher, prosecuting, said the couple were overpaid £134,717 in income support, jobseekers allowance, housing and council tax benefit after they failed to disclose they were living together.

Ivy Duhamel admitted five offences of making a dishonest representation to obtain benefit and Pierre Duhamel admitted five offences of dishonestly allowing false documents to be produced to obtain benefits.

The couple of Otley Road, Cretingham, near Framlingham, were each given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid work in the community.

Matthew Gowen, for the couple, said they hadn’t spent the money on an opulent lifestyle and said that a lot of it had been spent on sending their children to university.

“They realise that lots of people would like to do that for their children and do not resort to what they did,” said Mr Gowen.

He said the fraud wasn’t sophisticated and it was inevitable they would get found out. A Department for Work & Pensions spokesman said after the case: “Deliberately not informing us of a change in your condition that may affect your claim is a crime.”

  • has there ever been another case where people have stolen £134,000 over 17 years and not gone to prison? No wonder she's smirking in the photo!

    old anglian

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

  • That is another terrible case of fraud. They should have both been given 5 years in Jail each.

    Robert Manning

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

