Crewman injured in fatal container ship explosion at Felixstowe port is recovering well in hospital

17:35 23 January 2017

A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

Archant

A crewman who suffered severe burns in an explosion on board a container ship, which killed one of his colleagues, is reported to be making good progress in hospital.

1 Comments

The man was severely injured after a boiler backfired in the engine room of the Manhattan Bridge container ship as it was docking at Felixstowe port on Thursday.

Residents reported hearing a “massive explosion” in the shop while passing the docks.

The explosion is not being treated as suspicious. However, Suffolk Constabulary said it was continuing to investigate with representative from the Marine Accident & Investigation Branch (MAIB).

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the injured man was recovering in hospital.

“Their condition has improved,” the spokesman added.

The Manhattan Bridge operated by ‘K’ Line in Europe, is a modern container ship, which can carry up to 14,000 containers.

The company offered its “condolences to the family of the deceased and their sympathy with the crew of the vessel.”

  1. One of the most confusing sentences i have ever read in all my days, in a shop, passing the docks hearing or not hearing a "massive explosion" 2. The injured man........their condition..... jeeze..... please amend your work.

    dantastic

    Monday, January 23, 2017

