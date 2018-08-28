Breaking News

Fire at derelict White Lion pub in Newmarket

Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at the former While Lion pub in Newmarket Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE Archant

Fire crews are fighting a blaze at a derelict pub building on Newmarket’s High Street.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews are battling a blaze at the former White Lion pub in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Fire crews are battling a blaze at the former White Lion pub in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The fire service were called at around 1.34pm today, Saturday, November 3, to reports of a fire at the former White Lion pub.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Five pumps are in attendance.

“It appears to be a fire in the roof of the building.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers had closed a stretch of the road around the scene of the fire.

#Fire at The White Lion High Street #Newmarket please take care whilst approaching the Hamilton Road area. Police & Fire in attendance. pic.twitter.com/Rrrl2acXMI — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) November 3, 2018

“It is a fire in a derelict building,” he said, “we are still on scene.”

Stay with us for more on this breaking story.