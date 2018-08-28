Fire at derelict White Lion pub in Newmarket
PUBLISHED: 15:46 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:59 03 November 2018
Archant
Fire crews are fighting a blaze at a derelict pub building on Newmarket’s High Street.
The fire service were called at around 1.34pm today, Saturday, November 3, to reports of a fire at the former White Lion pub.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Five pumps are in attendance.
“It appears to be a fire in the roof of the building.”
A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers had closed a stretch of the road around the scene of the fire.
“It is a fire in a derelict building,” he said, “we are still on scene.”
Stay with us for more on this breaking story.