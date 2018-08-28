Partly Cloudy

Breaking News

Fire at derelict White Lion pub in Newmarket

PUBLISHED: 15:46 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:59 03 November 2018

Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at the former While Lion pub in Newmarket Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at the former While Lion pub in Newmarket Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Archant

Fire crews are fighting a blaze at a derelict pub building on Newmarket’s High Street.

Fire crews are battling a blaze at the former White Lion pub in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPSFire crews are battling a blaze at the former White Lion pub in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The fire service were called at around 1.34pm today, Saturday, November 3, to reports of a fire at the former White Lion pub.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Five pumps are in attendance.

“It appears to be a fire in the roof of the building.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers had closed a stretch of the road around the scene of the fire.

“It is a fire in a derelict building,” he said, “we are still on scene.”

Stay with us for more on this breaking story.

‘This is a substantial change’ - Towns hit out after losing police presence

60 minutes ago James Carr
Bungay will no longer have a PCSO in the town. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Two towns which have been stripped of a police presence in the latest restructuring of the force are calling for more to be done in rural communities.

Video WATCH: Man with megaphone protests against First World War centenary music project at Ipswich Waterfront

13:16 Adam Howlett
A man has been protesting the outdoor music project making the end of World War One Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man with a megaphone has been protesting against an outdoor music project marking the end of the First World War at the Waterfront in Ipswich.

Revolution in care for people living with dementia

12:40
Trevor Bennett (left) joins in with chores such as peeling vegetables. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

The current and predicted rise in the number of people living with dementia is frightening, but rapid progress is being made in understanding the disease and looking after and caring for those affected.

Why are young people not taking up Saturday jobs like they used to?

11:33 Jessica Hill
Jill Barton, Careers Enterprise Co-ordinator for Suffolk County Council and Stoke High student Veronika Marinova

Veronika Marinova, a 15 year-old Stoke High School student who works as a waitress at Bella Napoli on Saturdays, says her job is a fun way to meet new people and makes her think harder about the sort of career path she wants to take when she finishes her schooling. But it turns out that she’s in a shrinking minority.

Christchurch Park fireworks display WILL go ahead, say organisers

10:00 Brad Jones
Fireworks fans will get their best views of the spectacle this evening Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Organisers of Suffolk’s biggest fireworks display at Christchurch Park in Ipswich say it will definitely go ahead on Saturday night.

Essex Police hunt Braintree man wanted in connection to assault and theft

08:45 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for information in their search for Lewis Steward, 26, from Braintree Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a breach of court order, assault, criminal damage and theft.

