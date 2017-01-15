Overcast

Crews tackle fire at convenience store in Ipswich

20:43 15 January 2017

Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Archant

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a convenience store today after an adjoining storage building caught fire.

Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Reynold Road, off Landseer Road, at around 2.45pm today, Sunday January 15.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Combined fire control received multiple calls to a building on fire at the stated location.

“Two crews were mobilised to this incident.

“On arrival crews found an outside store approximately two metres by three metres well alight attached to a convenience store which was heavily smoke logged.

“One hose reel and one jet was used to extinguish the fire.”

Fire crews had put out the fire by 3.25pm.

Crews tackle fire at convenience store in Ipswich

Yesterday, 20:43 Adam Howlett
Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a convenience store today after an adjoining storage building caught fire.

Family escape harm after vehicle bursts into flames in Ipswich

Yesterday, 17:48 Adam Howlett
The scene of a car fire in Jovian Way, Ipswich, on Sunday January 15. Photo by KJ Spear

A family was forced to flee their vehicle after it burst into flames in Ipswich today.

Reports the Duke of Cambridge could leave East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer

Yesterday, 16:29 Lauren Everitt
The Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge could be leaving his role at the East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer.

Holywells Park in Ipswich hosts annual ‘wassail’ in its ancient orchard

Yesterday, 16:09 Emma Brennan
Mayor of Ipswich, Roger Fern, with the children who gathered to sing and dance around the oldest apple tree in the orchard to chase away Winter and to encourage a fruitful Spring and a bountiful apple harvest.

A centuries old tradition has been upheld as part of a day of activities aimed at encouraging people to make the most of their local park during the winter months.

Gallery: Runners celebrate 200th Colchester parkrun with life-saving device donation

Yesterday, 14:30 Tom Potter
Colchester 200th park run

Colchester’s weekly parkrun celebrated its 200th edition this weekend with organisers marking the occasion by equipping the event’s venue with a potentially life-saving tool.

Village newcomer SID arrives in Hollesley to fulfil safety duty

Yesterday, 13:15 Tom Potter
'SID' is Hollesley Parish Council's new Speed Indicator Device. SID will be situated on one of four or five poles around the village and will monitor speed of vehicles in the village. Parish councillor James Mallinder with the device.

Drivers will be given a visible reminder of their speeds when travelling through a Suffolk village in future thanks to the efforts of local people to fund a speed tracking sign.

Red Cross seeks ‘caring and compassionate’ volunteers to help patients leaving Ipswich Hospital

Yesterday, 12:07 Andrew Hirst
Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

A charity which warned of a “humanitarian crisis” facing the NHS has appealed for volunteers to help at a Suffolk hospital.

MP shares sympathy for family and friends of dog walker who died in cliff collapse tragedy at Thorpeness

The scene of Saturday's incident seen from the beach at Thorpeness. Photo Rob Potter.

Crews tackle fire at convenience store in Ipswich

Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers.

Family escape harm after vehicle bursts into flames in Ipswich

The scene of a car fire in Jovian Way, Ipswich, on Sunday January 15. Photo by KJ Spear

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy tells new signing Kieffer Moore not to look at social media

New Ipswich Town signing Kieffer Moore watched the win against Blackburn from the Directors' Box. Photo: James Ager

Reports the Duke of Cambridge could leave East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer

The Duke of Cambridge

Updated: Two wallabies stolen from Jimmy’s Farm found and returned to their enclosure

Library photo of two grey wallabies at a farm in Norfolk

