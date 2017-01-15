Crews tackle fire at convenience store in Ipswich

Reynolds Road fire. Photo: Peter Chambers. Archant

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a convenience store today after an adjoining storage building caught fire.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Reynold Road, off Landseer Road, at around 2.45pm today, Sunday January 15.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Combined fire control received multiple calls to a building on fire at the stated location.

“Two crews were mobilised to this incident.

“On arrival crews found an outside store approximately two metres by three metres well alight attached to a convenience store which was heavily smoke logged.

“One hose reel and one jet was used to extinguish the fire.”

Fire crews had put out the fire by 3.25pm.