Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Crews tackle house fire in Malcolm Road in Ipswich

21:27 31 January 2017

A mother and daughter were taken to hospital as a precaution following the fire

A mother and daughter were taken to hospital as a precaution following the fire

Archant

Fire and ambulance crews have been sent to the scene of a house fire in Ipswich this evening.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene in Malcolm Road in IpswichSix fire engines were sent to the scene in Malcolm Road in Ipswich

Emergency services were called at around 7pm today, Tuesday January 31, to the blaze on Malcolm Road.

Six fire engines attended the fire, two from Ipswich East, two from Princes Street, an aerial ladder from Ipswich East and a support vehicle from Woodbridge.

Speaking at the scene, station commander Simon Hurst said: “When the first crews got there was quite a severe fire on the first floor so we requested assistance from other crews.

“Both the occupants were out by the time we arrived but there were still animals in the property.

“A mother and a daughter were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“There was also a severe fire in one of the front bedrooms and the property was affected by smoke.

“The owner had a dog and three cats all downstairs but we safely removed them from the house.

“There was still a lot of smoke upstairs so we ventilation used fans which improves visibility and makes the life of a fire fighter much easier.

Crews brought the fire under control using two hose reels wearing breathing apparatus and then used thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots.

A spokesman for the fire service added at present they had not identified a specific cause for the fire.

Fire crews called a stop on the fire at 7.39pm.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

20:00 Lauren Everitt
Lucinda Salway

The ex-wife of an osteopath struck off the register for misconduct, including allegations of sex with patients and inappropriate sexual messages, has told how his actions have caused distress for her children and problems for her business.

Crews tackle house fire in Malcolm Road in Ipswich

3 minutes ago Adam Howlett
A mother and daughter were taken to hospital as a precaution following the fire

Fire and ambulance crews have been sent to the scene of a house fire in Ipswich this evening.

Video: Suffolk should ‘get on war-footing’ with 12-point Brexit-style plan for Sizewell C

18:29 Andrew Hirst
Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting

Suffolk has been called on to create a 12-point plan for Sizewell C – echoing Prime Minister Theresa May’s vision for Brexit.

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

20:16 Andrew Hirst
Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Are you thinking of eating out at a restaurant in Babergh or Mid Suffolk this weekend? Or maybe you’re ordering a takeaway?

Almost 300 cancer patients waited more than 100 days for treatment at Colchester Hospital last year

17:17 Will Lodge
Colchester General Hospital

Health bosses have raised concerns after 289 cancer patients waited more than 100 days to receive treatment at Colchester hospitals last year.

Motorists set for delays after three vehicle crash on A14 near Ipswich

18:51 Adam Howlett
Traffic chaos on A14

Motorists are set for delays on the A14 near Ipswich tonight after a three vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway.

Rough sleeping rockets across Suffolk: “It’s a sign that a lot of people are struggling”

16:59 Gemma Mitchell
The camp set up on Ipswich Waterfront by a group of rough sleepers. Pictures taken by Gregg Brown in January 2017.

The number of people sleeping rough on the streets of Suffolk has doubled in just one year, new figures have revealed.

Most read

Ministry of Defence pledges support for Corrie McKeague investigation as new search date is announced

The search for Corrie McKeague in the Suffolk countryside near Bury St Edmunds on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day: What we know

Mick McCarthy

Poll: Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Town linked to Dominic Samuel as deadline nears

Reading's Dominic Samuel has been linked to Town

Updated: Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

Police helicopter

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Poll: Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Town linked to Dominic Samuel as deadline nears

Reading's Dominic Samuel has been linked to Town

Ipswich steels itself for traffic hell as road near station to close for seven weeks

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Couple who dishonestly claimed £134,000 in benefits walk free from court

Ivy Duhamel

Ipswich Town sign Reading striker Dominic Samuel on-loan

Dominic Samuel (right)

Video: Suffolk should ‘get on war-footing’ with 12-point Brexit-style plan for Sizewell C

Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24