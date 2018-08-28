Video

Man who sexually assaulted victim among those jailed this week

Sinan Mehmedov. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Take a look at those who were put behind bars this week in Suffolk.

A teenager has been jailed for almost three years after pleading guilty to a sexual assault.

Sinan Mehmedov, 19, of no fixed address, approached his 25-year-old victim after a night out.

He came across as friendly to begin with but then tried to kiss her so she walked away, this then turned into a run as she realised Mehmedov was following her. After a while the victim looked behind her and could no longer see him so went back to walking, it was then that Mehmedov reappeared and pushed her into a ditch and sexually assaulted her.

A father was jailed for nine years after he stabbed his victim in the stomach.

Daniel McDermott Daniel McDermott

Daniel McDermott, of Sebert Road, Bury St Edmunds, stabbed Graham Sawyer in the stomach in Haverhill back in 2015.

McDermott denied attacking Mr Sawyer with a knife however received his sentence after a jury convicted him of grievous bodily harm on Wednesday. Mr Sawyer was left with life-threatening injures requiring two serious operations and permanent scars.

