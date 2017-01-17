Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 18-hour stand-off

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney Archant

A quiet Suffolk village is in lockdown this afternoon as a police stand-off which began at 11.15pm yesterday continues.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Armed police, including dog units, are at the scene. Image: Glen Marney Armed police, including dog units, are at the scene. Image: Glen Marney

People living in Crowfield, near Needham Market, have described an “eerie” atmosphere as officers attempt to engage with a man thought to be armed with a gun.

Armed police, the NPAS helicopter and dog units were called to Stone Street by a family member at 11.15pm yesterday.

The relative raised alarm over the person’s welfare.

Residents were reported to be “shut up” in their homes this morning.

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village. Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said: “It was very eerie, with the police cordon.”

“I went in to check in on a relative and everybody seems to be shut up.”

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village. Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

Glen Marney, who works nearby, said there were around 12 police cars including dog units in the street when he arrived in the village this morning.

He saw armed officers ducking behind their 4x4s during the stand-off.

“It’s surprising to have something like this happen in such a small village, especially as there are so many police cars scattered about the place,” said Mr Marney, from Creeting St Mary, said this afternoon.

“You could see the police with their guns which were medium size not small hiding behind the doors of their BMWs.

“When I got in this morning I had to drive around a different way, there are about 12 police cars and dog units.

He added: “It was a bit bizarre and they are still there now. That part of the village is in lockdown.”

Another woman, who lives in the village but also asked not to be named, said she had heard lots of helicopters last night but was “shocked” to read the reports of a police stand-off this morning.

Stone Street remains shut to traffic at the junction with Ipswich Road towards Coddenham.

Drivers should use alternative routes, a police spokesman said.

“There are no other persons involved and police remain at the location as they attempt to engage with the individual concerned,” he added.