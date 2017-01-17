Partly Cloudy

Crowfield ‘in lockdown’ as armed police and dog units engage in 18-hour stand-off

19:09 17 January 2017

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Archant

A quiet Suffolk village is in lockdown this afternoon as a police stand-off which began at 11.15pm yesterday continues.

9 Comments
Armed police, including dog units, are at the scene. Image: Glen MarneyArmed police, including dog units, are at the scene. Image: Glen Marney

People living in Crowfield, near Needham Market, have described an “eerie” atmosphere as officers attempt to engage with a man thought to be armed with a gun.

Armed police, the NPAS helicopter and dog units were called to Stone Street by a family member at 11.15pm yesterday.

The relative raised alarm over the person’s welfare.

Residents were reported to be “shut up” in their homes this morning.

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village. Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said: “It was very eerie, with the police cordon.”

“I went in to check in on a relative and everybody seems to be shut up.”

Glen Marney, who works nearby, said there were around 12 police cars including dog units in the street when he arrived in the village this morning.

He saw armed officers ducking behind their 4x4s during the stand-off.

“It’s surprising to have something like this happen in such a small village, especially as there are so many police cars scattered about the place,” said Mr Marney, from Creeting St Mary, said this afternoon.

“You could see the police with their guns which were medium size not small hiding behind the doors of their BMWs.

“When I got in this morning I had to drive around a different way, there are about 12 police cars and dog units.

He added: “It was a bit bizarre and they are still there now. That part of the village is in lockdown.”

Another woman, who lives in the village but also asked not to be named, said she had heard lots of helicopters last night but was “shocked” to read the reports of a police stand-off this morning.

Stone Street remains shut to traffic at the junction with Ipswich Road towards Coddenham.

Drivers should use alternative routes, a police spokesman said.

“There are no other persons involved and police remain at the location as they attempt to engage with the individual concerned,” he added.

9 comments

  • oh dear....sockpuppets poet and cryptic... you upset far too easily. No doubt you were still excited and impressed by the well-managed rail station roof stand-off, until you were knocked off your perch on June 23rd..

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    cthulu

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • cthulu, you have clearly never been involved in an incident of this nature, other than perhaps make believe in your own limited imagination, that is obviously fuelled by watching far too much TV. If you had, then you would know the answers to your only too obviously ignorant questions. What Cryptic has said of your ridiculous and obviously hate filled criticisms of The Police, is spot on. The only thing that I am unable to agree with him in, is that he has witnessed the rantings of a complete fool and has chosen to ridicule you in public. The kinder thing to do would be to have not replied to someone so pitiful. You have my sympathy.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Poet

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • @cryptic - not my job to suggest an alternative, that's what the ops planners are for. However, just for you - reduce the manpower on scene by 50% immediately; forego the Hollywood helicopter; turn off the flashing lights; let the unarmed man calm down; two cops sufficient. Never played x-box ever. I think you do? There's a game you will be interested in - it's called 'I'm a police groupie and am easily impressed'.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    cthulu

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • I live in Crowfield, very close to the house the police are interested in and have seen several armed officers walking by. There is no obvious commotion or indication of trouble other than the police presence. We've been advised to stay indoors, but have heard nothing further. I don't know the person(s) living at the property concerned, but I hope the situation ends without incident.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Bexx

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • cthula.... You clearly are a fool. You state 'They don't even know if he has a weapon' I suggest they know more than you ! You slam the Police for sitting around but you don't suggest any alternative. In which case they are doing what is right in the circumstances which you are not privy to. You state 'Nice work if you can get it. It's obvious with your comments you'd struggle. I don't need to mention the Helicopter or movie comments as you clearly are living in cuckoo land and play to much X Box to have any idea of the real word outside the comfort of your bedroom. It's a shame for you that you can't delete your remarks as I suspect you will suffer further ridicule brought about by yourself. The head line 'Stand Off' is way over the top and another example of being over dramatic with a play on words. I hope the poor man receives all the help he requires and offered once this has concluded.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Cryptic

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Totally OTT again. Repeat of 'man on bus shelter roof' at rail station. That cost £1m.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    dinosaur detective

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • They don't know the poor man even has a weapon. It's not a 'stand-off', it's more a case of loads of idle police sitting in their vans doing nothing. Nice work if you can get it...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    cthulu

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Dispatch of the helicopter for a man in a house thought to have a gun?! What use is the helicopter? Is it going to fire a guided missile at the poor man?! The police are acting like they're in their own movie. Complete overkill and showing off. No wonder most decent people think the police are clowns.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    cthulu

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • 3 of the same picture? One with a car. One with a sign. One with neither. But all the same otherwise. A bit unnecessary surely?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    John Alborough

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

