Crowfield villagers ‘shut-up’ in homes during 12-hour police stand-off - man thought to have weapon

11:09 17 January 2017

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

People in the Suffolk village caught up in a police stand-off have described an “eerie” atmosphere as officers attempt to engage with a man thought to be armed with a weapon.

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

Officers were called to Crowfield, near Needham Market, at 11.15pm last night amid concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

Residents are reported to be “shut-up” in their homes this morning as officers remain at Stone Street, which is closed to traffic.

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said: “It was very eerie, with the police cordon.”

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

“I went in to check in on a relative and everybody seems to be shut-up.”

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

Another woman, who also asked not to be named, said she had heard lots of helicopters last night but was “shocked” to read this morning’s reports.

A police spokesman said: “There are no other persons involved and police remain at the location as they attempt to engage with the individual concerned,”

Motorists are asked to use alternative routes area as Stone Street is currently closed to through traffic at the junction with Ipswich Road heading towards Coddenham.

A number of units including the police helicopter were sent to the scene.

Police declined to comment whether or not the man had a weapon.

  • cthulu, you have clearly never been involved in an incident of this nature, other than perhaps make believe in your own limited imagination, that is obviously fuelled by watching far too much TV. If you had, then you would know the answers to your only too obviously ignorant questions. What Cryptic has said of your ridiculous and obviously hate filled criticisms of The Police, is spot on. The only thing that I am unable to agree with him in, is that he has witnessed the rantings of a complete fool and has chosen to ridicule you in public. The kinder thing to do would be to have not replied to someone so pitiful. You have my sympathy.

    Poet

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • @cryptic - not my job to suggest an alternative, that's what the ops planners are for. However, just for you - reduce the manpower on scene by 50% immediately; forego the Hollywood helicopter; turn off the flashing lights; let the unarmed man calm down; two cops sufficient. Never played x-box ever. I think you do? There's a game you will be interested in - it's called 'I'm a police groupie and am easily impressed'.

    cthulu

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • I live in Crowfield, very close to the house the police are interested in and have seen several armed officers walking by. There is no obvious commotion or indication of trouble other than the police presence. We've been advised to stay indoors, but have heard nothing further. I don't know the person(s) living at the property concerned, but I hope the situation ends without incident.

    Bexx

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • cthula.... You clearly are a fool. You state 'They don't even know if he has a weapon' I suggest they know more than you ! You slam the Police for sitting around but you don't suggest any alternative. In which case they are doing what is right in the circumstances which you are not privy to. You state 'Nice work if you can get it. It's obvious with your comments you'd struggle. I don't need to mention the Helicopter or movie comments as you clearly are living in cuckoo land and play to much X Box to have any idea of the real word outside the comfort of your bedroom. It's a shame for you that you can't delete your remarks as I suspect you will suffer further ridicule brought about by yourself. The head line 'Stand Off' is way over the top and another example of being over dramatic with a play on words. I hope the poor man receives all the help he requires and offered once this has concluded.

    Cryptic

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Totally OTT again. Repeat of 'man on bus shelter roof' at rail station. That cost £1m.

    dinosaur detective

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • They don't know the poor man even has a weapon. It's not a 'stand-off', it's more a case of loads of idle police sitting in their vans doing nothing. Nice work if you can get it...

    cthulu

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • Dispatch of the helicopter for a man in a house thought to have a gun?! What use is the helicopter? Is it going to fire a guided missile at the poor man?! The police are acting like they're in their own movie. Complete overkill and showing off. No wonder most decent people think the police are clowns.

    cthulu

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

  • 3 of the same picture? One with a car. One with a sign. One with neither. But all the same otherwise. A bit unnecessary surely?

    John Alborough

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

