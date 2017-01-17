Crowfield villagers ‘shut-up’ in homes during 12-hour police stand-off - man thought to have weapon
People in the Suffolk village caught up in a police stand-off have described an “eerie” atmosphere as officers attempt to engage with a man thought to be armed with a weapon.
Officers were called to Crowfield, near Needham Market, at 11.15pm last night amid concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.
Residents are reported to be “shut-up” in their homes this morning as officers remain at Stone Street, which is closed to traffic.
One woman, who asked not to be named, said: “It was very eerie, with the police cordon.”
“I went in to check in on a relative and everybody seems to be shut-up.”
Another woman, who also asked not to be named, said she had heard lots of helicopters last night but was “shocked” to read this morning’s reports.
A police spokesman said: “There are no other persons involved and police remain at the location as they attempt to engage with the individual concerned,”
Motorists are asked to use alternative routes area as Stone Street is currently closed to through traffic at the junction with Ipswich Road heading towards Coddenham.
A number of units including the police helicopter were sent to the scene.
Police declined to comment whether or not the man had a weapon.