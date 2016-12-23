Partly Cloudy

Cubs from Lowestoft and Southwold renew their promise

12:09 23 December 2016

Lowestoft cubs 100 anniversary event. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Lowestoft cubs 100 anniversary event. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Archant

In common with Cubs from across the UK, it has been a time of celebration.

1st Southwold Cubs Promise event at the Southwold Lifeboat Station. The cubs affirming the promise at precisely 19.16 hours on December 16, representing exactly one hundred years since the movement was first founded in 1916.1st Southwold Cubs Promise event at the Southwold Lifeboat Station. The cubs affirming the promise at precisely 19.16 hours on December 16, representing exactly one hundred years since the movement was first founded in 1916.

Youngsters from across the Lowestoft district celebrated the 100th anniversary of cub scouting at a special party in the town.

While the 1st Southwold cubs marked the 100th anniversary of the cub scout movement by retaking their cub promise at precisely 19.16pm on Friday, December 16 at Southwold Lifeboat Station at Ferry Road.

The Lowestoft District cubs held a Promise Party at the Waterlane Leisure Centre, as part of a

national celebration that included a promise renewal on Friday, December 16 at 7.16pm – a time chosen to commemorate the official registration date of the Cub Scout section in 1916.

Lowestoft cubs 100 anniversary event. Pictures: MICK HOWESLowestoft cubs 100 anniversary event. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Mel Buck, Lowestoft Scouts District Commissioner, said: “It has been a wonderful year for our cubs full of activities and adventure. To conclude our celebrations 160 boys and girls gathered for a party and for the renewal of the Cub Scout Promise – which was led by former ADC for Cubs Sue Coleby.

“It is the end of a fantastic year celebrating Cubs 100.”

He added: “Scouting locally Is thriving with our numbers increasing but we are always looking for new volunteer helpers to join us.”

The 1st Southwold cubs met the lifeboat’s Operations Manager, Gary Doy and heard all about the voluntary work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) as they were given a tour of the station, before climbing into the lifeboat, Annie Tranmer.

With the group scout leader Bob Mole they then reaffirmed their promise.

Mr Mole said: “I wanted to choose a location that would not only be unusual but also suitable for a cub group based in a coastal resort because so much depends on the vital work of the local lifeboat. It was an impressive visit and the cubs asked lots of questions about the work of the RNLI.”

